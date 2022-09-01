JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean Part 2 Is Finally Releasing This Week!

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is one of the most popular anime out there. While the anime has some tacky animations and some very questionable dialogues, it remains very popular among fans. Now, after a wait for a long time, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean Part 2 is all set to release online.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

At one point in time, the anime was desired by so many people that streaming giant Netflix decided to buy the rights for it. Unfortunately, that’s when things started to go downhill for the anime franchise. Instead of releasing it on a weekly basis, Netflix decided to drop a bunch of episodes together.

Obviously, the viewership of the anime took a major hit. Anyway, let’s focus on the second part of the anime in this article. But before that feel free to check our short guide on She-Hulk episode 3 release details.

Image credit: Netflix

It has been more than eight months since JoJo fans have watched their favorite anime. But the wait will finally be over on September 01, 2022. Netflix is finally releasing the second part of the season at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 PM IST.

Since it is releasing exclusively on Netflix, all you need to do is head over to this page on the streaming service to watch it online.

Can I watch JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Stone Ocean part 2 for free on Netflix?

As things stand right now, you cannot watch any titles for free on Netflix. The platform is not providing a free trial to new users for quite some time now. But on a positive note, there are a bunch of offers that you can take advantage of to get a free Netflix subscription.

Jio Postpaid Plans starting at Rs. 399 Vi Redx plan at Rs 1099 per month. Free year-long subscription with Verizon Fios T-Mobile will give basic and standard subscriptions at $8.99 and $13.99.

This concludes our guide to the new season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures. What are your expectations from it? Let us know your views in the comments section below.