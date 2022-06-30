M2 MacBook Air Will Hit The Stores On Early On July 15

Apple announced the much-awaited latest M2 MacBook Air at the WWDC 2022. While it was clear that the company would release it in July, users were not given a specific date on when it will hit the market.

A recent report suggests that the new M2 MacBook Air could be available on 15th July, with the company starting preorders on 8th July.

M2 MacBook Air to go on sale

There might be some truth to these reports, as the company usually starts preorders on Fridays, and the devices hit the shelves a week later. However, Apple does not tell third-party sellers about release dates this early.

It is important to mention here that customers who purchase the M2 MacBook Air could experience delays in shipments like the M2 MacBook Pro has been facing. Aside from the base model, other M2 MacBook Pro configurations are back-ordered until August.

It is unclear what is causing Apple’s shipment delay, but it could be due to a shortage of storage and memory components, which means that a similar problem in the new MacBook Air is not out of the question.

Features

Apple has launched the all-new MacBook Air with a completely new design. The device has flat edges, and a thinner body, earning it the name.

The new laptop comes with a 13.6-inch display, a notch on the top (like in the iPhone), and a 1080p webcam. However, the most exciting feature is probably the M2 chip, which is 20% faster than its predecessor and will drastically change the overall performance.

The new chip allows the MacBook to support 2TB storage and 24GB unified storage. Aside from two USB-C ports, there is also a MagSafe connector for charging.

The latest MacBook comes in Silver, Space Gray, Midnight, and Starlight. So, users have plenty of options to pick from.