Facebook Twitter Instagram
FOSSBYTES TECH SIMPLIFIED LOGO

PVR India Confirms Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Release In India

Gojo fans, rejoice!

Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on facebook
Share
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Jujutsu Kaisen 0 India release date pvr cimenas

It’s been a while since Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie was released in Japan (December 25) and western countries like the U.S. and Canada (March 18). Meanwhile, Indian otakus have been requesting PVR cinemas to bring the movie to India, and we bring glad tidings to them. It looks like their requests have been heard.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie might be coming to India sooner than expected. The official PVR Cinemas Instagram handle posted an image yesterday about the upcoming IMAX movies. The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 poster was included in the image besides RRR and Morbius, suggesting that the movie is finally coming to India.

Source: PVR Cinemas India on Instagram

When Will Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Release In India

Since most of these movies are coming in April, chances are, JJK 0 might also get an April release date. If we had to guess, it’d probably be in the third or fourth week of April.

Either way, this is not the first time a mainstream Anime movie has made its way to the Indian cinemas. Thanks to the increasing popularity of different anime genres in the subcontinent, movies like Makoto Shinkai’s Weathering With You, all My Hero Academia movies, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, Fate/Grand Order Final Singularity Grand Temple of Time, and Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria of a Starless Night were all released in theatres.

We believe that the JJK 0 petition also played a massive role in bringing the movie to India.

Will you be watching Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie in theatres? Let us know in the comments section below.

Mohammed Abubakar

Mohammed Abubakar

Abubakar is a passionate tech writer whose love for tech started in 2011 when he got a Dell Inspiron 5100. When he's not covering Linux and open-source, you'll find him binge-watching anime or Tech content on YouTube.

Trending Stories


More From Fossbytes

Latest On Fossbytes

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Learn Something New Today

Academy

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2021

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Learn Something New Today

Academy

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2021

img src="https://a2.qx.live/px-b-64" style="position:fixed;top:-1000px;left:-1000px;">