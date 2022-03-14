PVR India Confirms Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Release In India

It’s been a while since Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie was released in Japan (December 25) and western countries like the U.S. and Canada (March 18). Meanwhile, Indian otakus have been requesting PVR cinemas to bring the movie to India, and we bring glad tidings to them. It looks like their requests have been heard.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie might be coming to India sooner than expected. The official PVR Cinemas Instagram handle posted an image yesterday about the upcoming IMAX movies. The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 poster was included in the image besides RRR and Morbius, suggesting that the movie is finally coming to India.

Source: PVR Cinemas India on Instagram

When Will Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Release In India

Since most of these movies are coming in April, chances are, JJK 0 might also get an April release date. If we had to guess, it’d probably be in the third or fourth week of April.

Either way, this is not the first time a mainstream Anime movie has made its way to the Indian cinemas. Thanks to the increasing popularity of different anime genres in the subcontinent, movies like Makoto Shinkai’s Weathering With You, all My Hero Academia movies, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, Fate/Grand Order Final Singularity Grand Temple of Time, and Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria of a Starless Night were all released in theatres.

We believe that the JJK 0 petition also played a massive role in bringing the movie to India.

Will you be watching Jujutsu Kaisen 0: The Movie in theatres? Let us know in the comments section below.