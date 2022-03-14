Amazon Fire TV Stick Gets Unofficial Android 11 Support

Amazon’s Fire TV stick lineup of devices are some of the most popular streaming devices out there with over 50 million active monthly users as of 2020. The devices run Android-based Fire OS, and most people don’t like it.

If you’re one of them, we bring glad tidings to you. LineageOS, which is one of the most popular third-party Android OSes in the Android community, can now be installed on the 3rd Gen Fire TV Stick.

Unofficial LineageOS 18.1 on 3rd Gen Fire TV Stick

Thanks to the XDA Senior Member k4y0z, you can unlock the bootloader of all 3rd Gen Fire TV devices due to an exploit (Amazon doesn’t allow unlocking bootloader).

However, to do so, you’ll need to downgrade to an older version of Fire OS 7.2.7.3. After that, all that’s left to do is install TWRP to gain root access. The developer has released an extensive guide on unlocking the bootloader and installing TWRP on Fire TV Stick 3rd Gen.

Another XDA senior member named Rortiz2 has ported a LineageOS 18.1 Android TV-based build for the 3rd Gen Fire TV Stick. The OS works fine with Netflix crashing, but a quick reboot should fix the issue and SELinux is set to permissive.

This is not the first time people have used LineageOS 18.1 to bring Android 11 on hobbyist devices. LineageOS is also available for Raspberry Pi and lots of other devices.

Do you own 3rd Gen Fire TV Stick? Will you install LineageOS 18.1 on it?

