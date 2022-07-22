Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 192 Delayed | New Release Date & Time

Some disappointing news for the fans of Jujutsu Kaisen, upcoming chapter 192 has been delayed and will not follow the weekly release schedule. Meanwhile, in this article, we’ll share the details about the new release date and time of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 192.

In the last few chapters, we saw how kashimo fought different opponents and overcame them, whether subtly or through struggle. Meanwhile, the last chapter was an interesting one that showed Noritoshi, Maki, and Kenjaku. The chapter shows Noritoshi heading to the Gojo and Zenin clans to warn them of the incidents in Shibuya. However, upon reaching, Noritoshi finds Kenjaku in the mansion; he further reveals to Noritoshi that he is the new Kamo leader as all the other elders have died.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 192 is on hiatus, and the chapter will be released officially on Sunday, July 31st. Furthermore, fans can head over to Manga Plus and Viz to read the upcoming chapter when it releases online.

Meanwhile, after the hiatus, Jujutsu Kaisen manga will follow the weekly release schedule and will release weekly chapters at these times.

Pacific Time: 8:00 AM PDT

8:00 AM PDT Central Time: 10:00 AM CST

10:00 AM CST Eastern Time: 11:00 AM EST

11:00 AM EST British Time: 4:00 PM BST

4:00 PM BST European Time: 5:00 PM CET

5:00 PM CET Indian Time: 8:30 PM IST

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 192: What to expect?

The next chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen will be one to look out for since the chapter is expected to host an amazing fight between Maki and Naoya. Naoya, who is revealed to be Naobito Zenin’s youngest son and is now a cursed spirit. For those unaware, Naoya was killed by Maki’s mother, and that is why the cursed spirit attacked Maki. Ultimately, we can also expect some fight between Noritoshi and Kenjaku; while Noritoshi doesn’t have enough power to take up on Kanjaku, it will be interesting to see how things turn out between them.