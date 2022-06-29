James Gunn Makes His Animated Debut In ‘Harley Quinn’ Season 3 First Look

Ahead of its San Diego Comic-Con screening, WB Animation has released the Harley Quinn Season 3 teaser In the one-and-a-half-minute clip, Harley wishes her BFF turned GFF, Poison Ivy, a “happy two-week anniversary” and presents Suicide Squad leader Amanda Waller with a gift in a body bag! The teaser for the show’s third season promises that it will be “filthier,” “freakier,” and “definitely creepier.”

James Gunn Makes His Animated Debut

While many familiar faces return to carry on the story, one addition stands out! James Gunn, the director of The Suicide Squad, made his animated debut as himself. Around one minute into the video, we see Gunn’s white-haired, square-framed avatar sitting on a vibrating chair, clutching what appears to be the script for his in-universe Thomas Wayne film.

Though intriguing, Gunn’s addition is not surprising, as Harley Quinn co-creator Patrick Schumacker previously revealed his addition to the Season 3 cast to SlashFilms. “He (Gunn) is playing himself and directing a movie about Thomas Wayne,” Schumacher explained. Following the reveal, Gunn took to Twitter and stated,

I’ve been holding onto this for a while. As an enormous fan of the show, it’s an incredible honor! Thanks to the #HarleyQuinn gang for the fun (PS my Thomas Wayne biopic is going to be a MASTERPIECE!)

In Season 2 of the animated series, Harley and Ivy began to develop romantic feelings for each other. We see Ivy fleeing her wedding with Kite Man to escape Gotham with Harley near the end of the series. The teaser confirms that Harley and Ivy will be navigating their newfound love while ruling Gotham’s criminal underworld.

Season 3 stars Kaley Cuoco as Harley, alongside Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, Tony Hale as Doctor Psycho Alan Tudyk as The Joker and Clayface, Jason Alexander as Sy Borgman, Ron Funches as King Shark, Diedrich Bader as Batman, J.B. Smoove as Frank the Plant, James Adomian as Bane and Christopher Meloni as Jim Gordon.

Harley Quinn Season 3 is set to have an early screening of two episodes at the forthcoming San Diego Comic-Con. The series, however, will premiere on HBO Max on July 28 with three episodes.