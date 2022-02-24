How To Use Blue Light Filter In Windows 10 And Save Your Eyes From Strain?

Ever felt the problem of watery eyes when you work on your laptop screen for long hours? That’s because your eyes get strained due to the blue light when you keep looking at a computer screen. That’s a common problem faced not only on computer screens but on smartphones as well. To tackle the problem, a software feature called the blue light filter exists on Windows 10.

Microsoft added the Windows 10 blue light filter back in 2016. The feature adjusts the color temperature of your screen to decrease the amount of blue light coming out of it.

The goal is to address the problem of people having eye strains, and sometimes headaches while using their computers. In later updates of Windows 10, Microsoft has started calling the feature Night Light. For the uninitiated, the eye saver mode in Windows 10 can be found while digging the Settings app.

Now, before going ahead and discussing it further, let me tell you the need for options/programs to decrease the blue light. “Can’t I just decrease the brightness and reduce the strain?” – You’d ask.

Even after decreasing the brightness, blue light emissions from the screen are still high enough to swell your eyes with water. There’s a receptor cell named Melanopsin beside rods and cones in our retina. Melanopsin is blue light sensitive. Well, I think that’s enough biology, let’s tell you about the Blue Light Settings in Windows 10.

How to enable the Blue Light filter on Windows 10?

Windows 10 Blue Light Filter setting is very easy to set up and use. This means that it comes with a cleaner and fewer configuration options. You get the option to adjust the screen’s color temperature automatically, toggling it on and off, and set personalized hours.

To enable the Blue Light filter in Windows 10, you need to follow these steps:

Simply open the Settings app on your Windows 10 PC. Now, navigate to the System > Display page. Near the top, you’ll find a Night Light toggle below the Colour tab. Now, turn this toggle to On. After enabling Windows 10 Blue Light filter, you need to click on Night light settings for further options.

The Blue light settings page tells you that displays emit blue light, and Windows 10 can show warmer color to make it easier to sleep at night. Here, click on the Turn on now button if you haven’t done it already. After that, you can find the slider option to set the color temperature or strength of the blue light filter in Windows 10.

If you go all the way to 100%, your PCs screen will turn dark orange. So, it’s recommended to keep the strength near 50%.

Furthermore, you can also schedule the Night Light feature to automatically kick in as the sun sets in your regions (requires you to enable location permissions). If you want, you can set custom hours for the Night Light feature to work.

So, guys, this how you can enable the blue light filter in Windows 10 and save your eyes. Now, if you don’t want to tweak any settings, you can also enable and disable the Night Light feature directly from the Action Center.

How to enable the blue light filter in Windows 7?

Microsoft’s old offerings, including Windows 7, Windows 8/8.1, don’t have any sort of eye saver mode built-in. But this doesn’t mean you can’t do anything about it.

You can download this highly useful app called F.lux that enables the blue light filter for PC running the older Windows versions. The app comes loaded with various features, including presets, color filters, to customize the blue light filter as per your needs.

You can also disable the filter for specific apps. For instance, when you’re editing images in Photoshop or Lightroom. The change in color temperature might affect your edit drastically.

Anyway, it’s a great tool, and you can even use it on your Windows 10 machine as well.

Did you find this Windows 10 tip interesting? Don’t forget to tell us your views and comments.

