Reddit is a vast platform that contains an insane amount of content. Consequently, users share many videos on the platform every day on many subreddits. It’s only natural that you want to download a video you like from a Reddit post. Here’s how to download videos from Reddit easily.

You can save photos from Reddit posts directly from its app and website with credit to the original poster. However, you cannot directly save videos from Reddit using the platform’s mobile app or website. It would be best to use third-party tools instead of downloading videos from Reddit.

Get videos from the Reddit website and app

Downloading videos from Reddit is the same for desktop and mobile users. Before visiting a third-party downloader website, you need to copy the link to the video that you want to download.

Get the link to the video you want to download

1. On the Reddit website or app, open the Reddit post whose video you want to get.

Image: Fossbytes.

2. On the Reddit post, click on the Share button below the video.

Image: Fossbytes.

3. From the menu, select the “Copy link” option.

Image: Fossbytes.

Once you copy your desired post, you can proceed with the further steps. Note that you can copy the video’s link by following the same steps on the Reddit mobile app. After opening the post on the mobile app, click on the share button to copy the post’s link.

Option 1: Download videos from Reddit using RVDL

RVDL or Reddit Video Download is a popular third-party website to download videos from Reddit. Here’s how to use the link you previously copied to download the video.

1. Visit the RVDL website on a web browser on your computer or phone.

2. On the website’s home page, paste the link you previously copied into the text field.

3. Furthermore, click the download button after pasting the link.

Image: Fossbytes.

4. A new page will load after the website processes your request. Select the desired quality of your video from the list of options to begin downloading the video.

Image: Fossbytes.

Also, you can follow the same steps on a smartphone by visiting the downloader website on a web browser.

Option 2: Download videos from Reddit using RedditSave

RedditSave is yet another third-party tool to download videos from Reddit. Follow the steps below to download your desired videos.

1. Visit RedditSave on a web browser on your computer or phone.

2. On the website’s home page, paste the link you previously copied in the text field.

3. Then, click the download button after pasting the link.

Image: Fossbytes.

4. A new page will load after the website processes your request. Select the desired quality of your video from the list of options to begin downloading the video.

Image: Fossbytes.

Also, you can follow the same steps on a smartphone by visiting the downloader website on a web browser.

Downloading videos from the platform is relatively easy, except that it requires a few extra clicks. However, you can easily download videos from Reddit using the websites mentioned above. If you want to know more about the Reddit platform, here’s a quick explainer on Reddit and Reddit Karma.