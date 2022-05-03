How To Watch Villarreal Vs Liverpool Champions League Semifinal 2nd Leg For Free?

After last week’s 2-0 victory, Liverpool will be full of confidence to cement their place in the UEFA Champions League final come Tuesday. On the flipside, Villarreal will try to make the home advantage count and, somehow, claw their way back into the tie.

Keeping in mind that the Spanish club only managed one shot in the first leg, that too off-target, it seems only a miracle can save Emery and his men. In any case, the Reds should look to seize the chances they create in this tie after squandering over a dozen back at Anfield.

When and where to watch Villarreal vs Liverpool?

The Champions League semifinal between Villarreal and Liverpool goes to Spain for the return leg, with the former hosting the latter at their home. The match will take place at the Estadio de la Cerámica in Villarreal, Spain. The kick-off is set to happen on May 3 at 9:00 PM CET.

India:

For the Indian fans, the timing for Villarreal vs Liverpool translates to May 4, 12:30 AM IST. The match telecast will air on Sony TEN 2 (English), Sony TEN 3 (Hindi), and Sony TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu). Moreover, you can stream it online via SonyLIV.

The U.S.:

For the American audience, the semifinal is set for May 3, 12 PM PT or 3 PM ET. Villarreal and Liverpool will go head-to-head live on the CBS channel. Additionally, you can catch the footballing action online by accessing CBS on a host of streaming platforms, including Paramount+ and YouTube TV.

How to watch Villarreal vs Liverpool?

India:

If you’re an Airtel user using a prepaid plan worth Rs 299 or more, you can stream the match for free by accessing SonyLIV via the XStream app. On the other hand, postpaid users can do the same if they are on a postpaid pack worth Rs 399 or more. SonyLIV streaming on XStream is also available to subscribers of the data pack worth Rs 148. Users of Airtel’s XStream Fiber get SonyLIV access on plans starting from Rs 499.

However, Airtel is not the only telecom that gives you these benefits. Jio users can also watch “Villarreal vs Liverpool” for free on the JioTV app. Moreover, JioFiber customers can use the free SonyLIV subscription that comes bundled with prepaid plans starting from Rs 999 and postpaid plans starting from Rs 599. If you are not an existing JioFiber user, you may also claim the 30-day free trial.

The U. S.:

In the United States, there are a number of ways to watch the match for free by streaming the CBS channel. The platforms that provide CBS access and a free trial subscription are Paramount+ (7-day trial), FuboTV (7-day trial), YouTubeTV (7-day trial), and DirectTV Stream (5-day trial).

So, that’s how you can watch and spectate your favorite side in the Champions League semifinal for free. For more streaming-related information about the most popular shows, stick to our dedicated Movies & TV section.