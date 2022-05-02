Amazon Alexa.com Is Dead: Here Are The Alternatives

Amazon recently pulled the plug on its web analytics service that goes by the name of Alexa.com aka Alexa Internet. This was 26 years after it was founded and later bought by Amazon. It goes without saying that users who frequented the platform might be looking for an Alexa.com alternative.

I have used Alexa.com for over 8 years, and I remember how we monitored Fossbytes’ popularity by keeping an eye on its Alexa Rank. Now that it’s not going to happen anymore, we do have a list of sites like Alexa.com that can save the day. Here, you shouldn’t confuse it with Amazon’s voice assistant name Alexa, which powers smart speakers.

5 Best Alexa.com Alternatives You Can Use Right Now

SimilarWeb is an Israel-based service that offers website analytics to its users. This alternative to Amazon.com is also more than a decade old and it was founded back in 2007. Here you can find rankings of popular internet websites that are most visited by the netizens, along with insights like average duration of visit, bounce rate, etc.

You can check the top 50 website rankings for free but you’ll have to buy the premium version to see more names. SimilarWeb also offers insights on popular Android and iPhone apps as well.

Price: Starts at $208/mo (billed annually)

Free Trial: Yes

The popular web analytics tool Ahrefs is certainly among the most comprehensive offerings that you might find on the internet. It provides an Alexa Rank alternative called Ahrefs Rank that’s calculated on the basis of a website’s backlink profile (domain rating) compared to others. That means the more the backlinks, the better the ranking.

On Ahrefs, Facebook holds the crown with AR 1, followed by Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube respectively at the time of writing. Other than that, you can find new keywords to optimize your content and analyze your competitor’s websites to up your SEO game. The level of detail offered by Aherfs is certainly more than what you might need in some cases.

Price: Starting at $83/mo (billed annually)

Free Trial: No

Semrush also offers a home-baked tool to rank internet domains. The Semrush Rank of a website is calculated by analyzing its expected monthly traffic, organic keywords ranking in top Google, and some other monetary factors like paid keywords and traffic.

In addition, Semrush is also a complete web analysis tool that you can utilize for SEO research and website audits to fix errors on your site and help it rank better.

Price: Starting at $99.95/mo (billed annually)

Free Trial: Yes

Another web traffic analysis tool on our list of Alexa.com alternatives is called Spyfu. It’s also an old tool and was founded by Mark Roberts in 2006. Spyfu’s arsenal includes tools that let you do competitor analysis, create a backlinking strategy, and the list goes on.

It pulls data from the Google Ads portable and crafts it into insights that can be helpful while implementing your SEO and PPC (Pay-per-Click) strategy.

Price: Starts at $8/mo (billed annually, promotional offer)

Free Trial: 30-day money back

As the name says, SE Ranking brings a ton of SEO tools that you can use for keyword research, backlink tracking, webpage monitoring, competitor analysis, and more.

Once you have the data, you can also use the built-in tools to generate insights reports that your team would find easy to comprehend than looking at overwhelming traffic numbers. SE Rankings feature a low-profile UI with damp colors that may not appeal to some users. But the category we are talking about is more function over form. So, it depends.

Price: Starts at $19/mo (billed annually, customized)

Free Trial: Yes

Note: Plans and pricing mentioned at the time of writing might change in the future.

So, these were some of the sites like Alexa.com that can help you check the popularity of a website that you like. If you think missed out on something, don’t forget to drop your thoughts in the comments down below.