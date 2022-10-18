Facebook Twitter Instagram
FOSSBYTES TECH SIMPLIFIED LOGO
Join Us On Telegram

How Many Years Of Updates Will Your Pixel Device Get?

It's not as much as Apple or even Samsung.

Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on facebook
Share
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
How many updates will your Pixel device get

Thanks to Apple setting the bar really high in the software updates department, Android phone manufacturers have been pressured to do the same.

Two years of Android updates is quite the norm with most manufacturers these days, but how many years of updates do the makers of Android, Google, provide on Pixel devices?

How many updates will your Pixel get?

Google promises three years of major Android updates and five years of security patches. Bear in mind that this doesn’t mean your Pixel will only get three major updates. Depending on the time of the release, if your Pixel has already received three major updates, as long as it’s still under the major updates eligible timeline, your Pixel might get the update.

That said, considering that you’re on Android 13 at the time of writing this article, here’s how many major updates and security patches are left on your Pixel.

Pixel DeviceLaunch Year and Android versionOS and Security Updates Until
Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 ProOctober 2022, Android 13October 2025, October 2027
Pixel WatchOctober 2022, Wear OS 3.5 Android 11October 2025
Pixel 6aJuly 2022, Android 12July 2025, July 2027
Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 ProOctober 2021, Android 12October 2024, October 2026
Pixel 5a 5GAugust 2021, Android 11August 2024
Pixel 4a 5GNovember 2020, Android 11November 2023
Pixel 5October 2020, Android 11October 2023
Pixel 4aAugust 2020, Android 10August 2023
Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XLOctober 2019, Android 10October 2022
Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XLMay 2019, Android 9.0May 2022
Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XLOctober 2018, Android 9.0October 2021
Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XLOctober 2017, Android 8.0October 2020
Pixel and Pixel XLOctober 2016, Android 7.0October 2018

The Pixel 4 recently received its last update prior to the Pixel 7 series launch. If everything goes according to the schedule and Google releases Android 14 (Upsidedown cake) in Q3 of 2022, the Pixel 4a (launched with Android 10) could become the first Pixel device to receive four major Android updates.

Pixel 4a in 2021-1

Google has made changes to its updated policy with the Pixel 6 series. Previous Pixel devices received only three major updates, and that was about it, but with the Pixel 6 series, Google decided to add two years of security updates to the mix.

Google still falls short compared to Samsung

It really is a shame that Samsung is offering four years of major updates compared to three years from the maker of Android. That said, if software updates are your number one priority. you know what to get. It’s less likely that Google will change its update policy anytime soon.

Which Pixel device do you own, and what Android version are you rocking on it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar is a Linux and Tech Writer. Hailing from a Computer Science background, the start of his love for Tech dates back to 2011, when he was gifted a Dell Inspiron 5100. When he's not covering Tech, you'll find him binge-watching anime and Tech content on YouTube or hunting heads in competitive FPS games. You can also find his work on Android Police and How-To Geek.

Find your dream job

More From Fossbytes

Latest On Fossbytes

Work at your dream company with Fossbytes Jobs

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

find your dream job today

FOSSBYTES JOBS

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

FIND YOUR DREAM JOB TODAY

FOSSBYTES JOBS

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022