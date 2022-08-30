Facebook Twitter Instagram
Android 14 Testing Will Start On Pixels Sooner Than You Think

Google doesn't wanna slow down.

Android 14 release date April upside-down cakeAndroid 14 release date April upside-down cake
Abubakar Mohammed/Freepik

Google completed the Android 13 rollout on its Pixel devices last week, and it brings some significant improvements and features over Android 12. However, for those still enrolled in the Beta, the giant has promised Quarterly Platform Releases starting next month. For starters, these releases are to test future Pixel drop update features.

First spotted by our good friends over at Android Authority, Google recently made changes on its Android Beta page and added a line confirming Android 14 testing will start after March 2023.

Google previously said Android 14’s testing won’t start until June 2023, but the giant probably wants to avoid pushing updates to two beta programs.

In comparison, the first Android 13 Developer Preview shipped back in February this year, and the Beta started rolling out in April. This tells us that Google wants to fix the timeline and stick to April as THE time everyone should expect a new Android Beta to release.

The upgrade to Android 13 hasn’t been the smoothest so far, at least for Pixel 6 users, as a lot of them have reported heavy battery drain and a couple of bugs. While Google has stopped naming Android releases after desserts after Android 9.0 Pie, it hasn’t abandoned desserts completely. For example, Android 12 was codenamed Snow Cone, Android 13 Tiramisu, and rumors suggest Android 14 will be named Upside-down Cake. Sounds sweet.

Which Android version are you running? Is it Android 13, and do you like it so far? Let us know in the comments section below.

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar Mohammed

Abubakar is a Linux and Tech Writer. Hailing from a Computer Science background, the start of his love for Tech dates back to 2011, when he was gifted a Dell Inspiron 5100. When he's not covering Tech, you'll find him binge-watching anime and Tech content on YouTube, or hunting heads in competitive FPS games,

