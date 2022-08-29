House of the Dragon | Laena Velaryon Trends After Her Almost- Engagement With King Viserys

HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series is currently in the middle of its first season, with a second season already announced. Despite the fact that House of the Dragon has just aired two episodes, there have already been numerous parallels to its predecessor, from the revelation that House Targaryen was always aware of the White Walker menace to its theme music, which so far is identical to Game of Thrones. Meanwhile, after the recent episode, viewers are fidgety about the thought of one character, Laena Velaryon.
House of the Dragon season 1, episode 2 finds a new method to keep those relationships alive. Though perhaps not in the way that viewers intended. The first episode saw the brutal death of Queen Aemma (portrayed by Sian Brooke), King Viserys’ (portrayed by Paddy Considine) first wife.
Six months later, in House of the Dragon’s second episode, several Small Council members put pressure on Viserys to locate a new wife. Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint) is especially eager to put forward his daughter Laena (Nova Foueillis-Mosé) in the hopes of uniting his house with the royal Targaryens. However, Laena is only twelve years old, which makes Viserys – and spectators – uneasy.
Twitter Goes Gaga over Laena’s Meeting With Viserys
Fans of Game of Thrones were renowned for being quite active on social media. And so far, House of the Dragon is continuing this pattern. The word “Laena” gained popularity on Sunday’s episode as viewers expressed their disappointment with Viserys’ probable spouse. Check out some of the funny reactions below:
By the end of the House of the Dragon episode, Viserys does choose a new wife over Laena Velaryon. However, even if she is still fairly young, she is not twelve. Corlys and Viserys’ his daughter Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) are both upset by Viserys’ decision to marry Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey).
Viserys took a choice that, while undoubtedly having disastrous consequences for Westeros in the future. It’s safe to say he made a marginally better choice from the perspective of viewers. The Game of Thrones franchise has portrayed some unpleasant partnerships over the years, but a fully-grown man marrying a pre-teen girl would be far too far for the series.
What’s your thought on this? Let us know in the comments down below.