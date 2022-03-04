8 Best Sites To Watch Hindi Dubbed Movies — Stream In HD Quality

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken the world by storm and has completely altered the way we live our lives. With “work from home” becoming a norm, observing work-life balance is important to not get burnt out, and what’s a better way to enjoy your evenings than streaming your favorite Hindi dubbed movies?

In this article, we’ll be looking at the best legal websites to stream and watch Hindi dubbed movies in 2022. Mind you, the platforms mentioned in this list are mostly paid. Let’s get started.

8 Best Sites To Watch Hindi Dubbed Movies

1. Disney+ Hotstar

When we talk about streaming movies and sports online, Hotstar is probably what comes to your mind first. Founded in 2015, the platform was later acquired by Disney. The platform currently has over 28.5 million active paid subscription users and 300 million users overall. Overall, this is the most popular streaming service in India and offers great value for money as well.

Disney+ Hotstar doesn’t offer a trial of any sort, but three paid plans to choose from – VIP, monthly premium, and yearly premium. Here’s what every plan has to offer. The best one is the Rs. 1499 plan, which is a great value for money plan if you’re a lot into movie and TV shows streaming

Pros

Affordable plan

Value for money

Excellent quality

Cons

No vast libraries like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

2. Netflix

Another popular streaming site Netflix has taken the world by storm with its various hit Netflix-exclusive web series, Bollywood, and Hollywood movies in Hindi can be accessed and enjoyed in high quality on multiple devices depending on the plan you choose.

The plans are Mobile, Basic, Standard, and Premium, cost Rs. 149, 199, 499 and 649. The quality in the 149 and 199 plans maxes out at 480p, whereas the 499 provides content in 1080p and 649 in 4K+HDR. Here’s everything these plans offer.

Pros

Great content library

Excellent quality

Netflix Exclusives are great

Cons

Expensive

3. Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video needs no introduction. For anyone who frequently orders from Amazon, the Amazon Prime subscription provides many benefits that are totally worth the price you pay. For just Rs. 999, you get unlimited video streaming (Prime Original Series, Hindi dubbed Hollywood movies, Tamil movies, and Bollywood) on multiple devices. You can also download movies and watch them later.

Besides, you also get access to unlimited music streaming, quick access to deals and offers, gaming, cashback offers, and free and fast delivery. There’s currently 50% off on the Prime subscription for youth (aged 18-24) so make sure to check it out. Overall, it is one of the best online websites to stream Hindi dubbed movies.

Pros

Great library of movies and TV Shows

Prime membership benefits

Cons

None

4. JioCinema

If you’re a Jio user, JioCinema should be no stranger to you. It has a 7% market share in the OTT platform business among Netflix and Amazon Prime. It offers a wide variety of Movies, TV Shows, and Web series. You can also find Hollywood movies dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Apart from Hollywood and Bollywood movies, you can also stream Marathi, Punjabi, Kannada, Telugu, Bengali, Gujrati, and Bhojpuri movies. Like Amazon Prime Video, you can also download movies to watch them later. If you’re an existing Jio user, you can watch movies for free on JioCinema, making this platform one of the best sites to watch Hindi movies online.

Pros

Free for Jio users

Cons

Limited amount of movies and shows

Player needs improvement

Lousy interface

5. Voot

If you’re into Indian TV shows apart from watching Hindi dubbed movies, then Voot is what you should be using. Owned by Viacom 18, which also owns Indian TV channels like Colors and News 18, and MTV, you can also watch live news, Indian soap operas, and jam to music on this app.

The premium version called Voot Select grants you access to popular shows 24 hours before their airing time, international shows, and 45+ live channels. You can also download your shows and movies to watch them later. Overall, it is a pretty good source to watch Hindi dubbed movies while enjoying other content.

Pros

Good video quality

Easy to use

A lot of Indian TV shows

Cons

Bugs in the interface

Misses out on a lot of content

6. Sony Liv

Launched in 2013, Sony Liv is one of the oldest OTT platforms in India. From TV shows to retro and new Movies in vast languages and sports, Sony Liv is your one-stop platform where you can find almost everything. You can stream and download movies to watch them later, and enjoy an ad-free experience by paying a minimal fee for the pro subscription.

There are three plans – 12 months, 6 months, and 3 months which cost Rs. 999, 699, and 299. By opting for the premium membership, you can also enjoy live TV and international TV shows. All things considered, it is one of the best OTT streaming platforms in India.

Pros

Extensive library of Indian television shows

Watch old Hindi movies

Great video player

Cons

Liv Exclusives are meh

7. Zee5

With over 56 million active monthly users in India, Zee5 is an OTT platform with content available in over twelve different languages. From Hollywood/Bollywood movies to Indian soap operas, from Live news to live TV, and from music to Tiktok-like videos on an integrated platform called HiPi, Zee5 has got you covered in terms of entertainment.

You can access 200+ web series and 4500+ movies and have an ad-free experience for Rs. 499 per year. You can access the app on three screens at max. All things considered, if you’re extensively into Bollywood and Indian TV series, we highly recommend you try out Zee5.

Pros

Content curated for different regions

Offline downloads

Cons

Bugs in the app

8. Airtel Xtream

Just like Reliance’s JioCinema offering, Airtel also offers Xtream streaming service for no cost to its users. The platform is also home to TV shows, short films, originals, etc. What distinguished Airtel from other services is its vast collection of Hindi dubbed movies from Indian regional languages like Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Punjabi, etc.

Airtel Xtream also offers the option to subscribe to third-party channels like Mubi, Eros Now, DIVO, etc.

Pros

Clean and well designed app

Good collection of Indian regional movies

Cons

Not much dubbed Hollywood content

Enjoy Hindi dubbed movies legally in 2022

So, these were some of the best movie sites to watch Hindi dubbed movies. Out of all, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are the best platforms, but if you want to watch movies, sports, and Indian TV shows by paying less or nothing, JioCinema, Zee5, and Sony Liv are the best platforms.

What do you think of this list? Do you have a platform in your mind that we’re unaware of? Let us know in the comments section below.

