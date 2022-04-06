‘Gullak’ Season 3 Release Date And Time: Where To Watch It Online?

Are you a fan of heartwarming OTT family dramas? Well, in that case, there is a big chance that you have already watched “Gullak”. After two successful seasons, many have been wondering about the release date of Gullak season 3. If you are among them, then we bring you great news in this article.

Yes, the 2019 web series is returning for a brand new season. Season 3 of the series will stream online on April 07, 2022. Keep in mind the fact that it is focused on the Indian audience and should start streaming at 12:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Considering the immense popularity of the series, you must be wondering about where to watch Gullak season 3 online, right? Let’s talk about it in the next section of our streaming guide.

Where to watch ‘Gullak’ season 3 online?

Image credit: SonyLIV

The series is originally a TVF creation but was released in partnership with SonyLIV. Since the partnership is still going strong, you can watch Gullak season 3 on SonyLIV as well. Considering the platform is paid, you need to purchase a subscription to watch its titles.

Speaking of its titles, you might also love Cubicles season 2 on SonyLIV too. The show perfectly depicts the struggles of freshers in the corporate world.

How is ‘Gullak’?

The show primarily focuses on the lives of the Mishra family. In fact, it is the life story of every typical middle-class Indian family. Additionally, the show is highly rated on IMDb, bagging a 9.2/10 rating.

With the first two seasons incredibly successful, the creators will hope the same for Gullak season 3. Keeping the previous seasons as references, we are certain the new season will be pretty great as well.

That’s it from our end for this streaming guide. What are your thoughts about the new Sony LIV series? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comments section below.