“Ek Villain Returns” Release Date: Will It Come To Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Or Disney+ Hotstar?

Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and Riteish Deshmukh featured in Mohit Suri’s Ek Villain back in 2014. The movie was brilliant from start to finish. Be it the story, the acting, or the soundtrack of the film. It was simply perfect. Now, eight years down the line, the sequel of the movie titled Ek Villain Returns is releasing.

Similar to most Bollywood movies, the film was supposed to release in early 2022. But it couldn’t because of the coronavirus pandemic. Well, the situation is much better now, and fans will finally be able to witness the much-anticipated sequel.

In this article, we will talk about the 2022 movie’s release date. But more importantly, if and when the movie will be making its way to OTT platforms. So without wasting any more time, let’s get started.

Image credit: T-Series

The 2022 romance thriller has made its debut on the big screen on July 29, 2022. It is available in your nearest theaters. All you need to do is book your tickets and enjoy the movie in theaters.

Nowadats, most people prefer to watch their favorite titles from the comfort of their couch. There are many OTT platforms working day and night to make that happen. One of the top platforms in the industry happens to be Netflix.

We can spot on the official poster and even on the thumbnail of the trailer, that the movie has partnered up with Netflix for an OTT release. Although a release date hasn’t been confirmed yet, it should come to it in less than a month.

The reason being, the initial reviews of the movie have been anything but good. At the time of writing this article, the film had an abysmal 4.1/10 rating on IMDb.

This is it for this article. Will you still watch the movie in theaters? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.