Brave Browser Now Has A De-AMP Feature To ‘Cut Out Google’ Amp

Privacy-focused web browser Brave has added a new De-AMP feature. With De-AMP feature Brave will bypass AMP hosted by Google. It will help users visit the publisher’s website directly. AMP stands for Accelerated Web Pages. It is an HTML framework developed by Google.

Google servers serve AMP pages. As per Brave, AMP pages harm users’ privacy security and ruin the Internet experience. Brave thinks AMP will help Google create a monopoly and control the direction of the web. These claims are somewhat correct as Google does render AMP from its server and change the URL of the pages.

Brave De-AMP feature

De-AMP will automatically rewrite links and URLs of a web page to prevent users from landing on AMP pages. When Brave cannot rewrite links, it will redirect users from AMP pages to non-AMP pages. The redirection will take place even before the page is rendered. It will prevent AMP pages from being loaded and executed.

The De-AMP feature is already available in Brave Nightly and Beta version. Brave has also confirmed the feature will be enabled by default in version 1.38 of Brave desktop and Android. There will be an iOS version as well.

Brave has lately been on a crusade to become more self-sufficient. The browser first launched its own search engine, and then fired Google from its default position on Brave. Now, the browser wants to redirect AMP traffic. What are your thoughts about the De-AMP feature in Brave Browser? Would you be using it to bypass AMP pages? Let us know in the comments.