Here Are The 5 Best URL Shorteners Of 2022

One of the things that are present with us most of the time while surfing the internet is shortened URL links. As the name suggests, URL shorteners are used to make custom URLs where the shortened URL remembers the original URL. The most common goal of URL shorteners is to track the traffic on the shortened URL links.

URL shorteners are great if you have an online business. In this article, let’s look at some of the best URL shorteners you can try in 2022.

Best URL Shorteners 2022

The tools mentioned in this list are not ranked from best to worst or vice versa. The choices could be subjective, so choose the one that best suits your needs.

Bitly is one of the most popular URL shorteners in the world. You can shorten a link directly from the website without creating an account, or signing up, shorten links, and track them from your account. The free account allows you to shorten 50 links per month with unlimited clicks, app integrations, and link reporting.

The $35/month plan gives you 1500 links per month, link redirects, and more. There’s also a $300 plan, which you can learn more about by visiting the plans page. If you’ve recently started blogging or doing business and want to shorten and measure the performance of your links, Bitly is worth checking out.

Created in 2002, TinyURL is one of the oldest URL shorteners. One of the best things about the tool is usability. You can quickly shorten a link by heading over to the website and entering URL details. The cherry on top is that the shortened links never expire.

If you want to use TinyURL to grow your business, you will need its premium subscription, starting at $9.99/month (Annual plan) for 500 active URLs or $99/month for 100k URLs. Overall, TinyURL is one of the best URL shorteners you should try.

While Rebrandly doesn’t allow you to shorten links without signing up, it’s a great solution if you want to start a business and keep track of links. For just $24 a month (Annually), you get unlimited fast redirects, 25,000 clicks tracked per month, 5,000 branded links, and five custom domain names.

Once you register for a plan, you can track most of the stuff from the Rebrandly dashboard, which is easily one of the best things about this tool. The UI is great, and it allows easy tracking. With Rebrandly, even a 5th grader can easily create their short links and track them.

Tiny.CC is an excellent alternative to Bitly and Tiny URL. You can create a quick short link if in a hurry, or you can register and create a short link that will last forever in your account. If you’re searching for a link shortener for business purposes, Tiny.CC has got you covered there as well.

The basic monthly plan starts at $5, and other plans go to $44 monthly. You can read more about each plan’s offers by visiting the official Tiny.CC website. Like other premium UI shorteners, you get a Dashboard to monitor stuff, URL manager, Link health, etc. Overall, it is one of the best link shorteners and is worth checking out.

If you’re searching for a quick way to shorten a link, you may want to stick to one of our top recommendations on the list. However, if you have a business and want to monitor links and their statistics comprehensively, Cuttly is a great tool.

Once you create an account, you’ll be redirected to your dashboard, where you can access the number of clicks, all URLs, and links added this month, and also add new domains. One complaint I have with Cuttly is the login process. It’s unnecessarily long with no Google, Twitter, or Facebook integration. It also requires you to verify your email address after entering the details.

Coming to the plans and pricing of the tool, the basic plan costs $25 a month, and the other plans go all the way to $149 a month. You can read more about the plans and choose the right one for your need by visiting the official Cuttly website.

Conclusion: Editor’s Choice

To sum up, all of them are great URL shorteners, but if we had to choose and recommend a few out of these, we’d go with Bitly, Tiny URL, and Tiny.CC, since they are some of the oldest and most trusted URL shorteners in the market.

What are your thoughts on this list? Have you used any URL shorteners before that you think to deserve to be on this list? Let us know in the comments section below.