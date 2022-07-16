7 Best Strategy Games That You Must Play In 2022

Every year, the powerhouses of the video gaming industry come along with a game showing the potential to become the greatest game of the year. That being said, the indie creators steal the show with their beautifully crafted games. Meanwhile, it doesn’t matter which genre you’re inclined toward; every game genre is worth exploring. Keeping that in mind, in this article, we’ll talk about the 7 best Strategy games that you should play in 2022.

Furthermore, this list will contain games from many creators, irrespective of the big names in the industry or the smaller ones; if the game is worth your time, it will be on the list. For the uninitiated, the Strategy games genre is big and doesn’t just confine to turn-based, real-time, or tactical strategy. So, without further blabbering, here’s the list of the seven best Strategy games you should play in 2022.

7 Best Strategy games

1. Crusader Kings 3

One of the best Strategy games that one can play in 2022, Crusader Kings, tries to be everything its predecessor was and more. While Crusader Kings 3 was released in 2020 for PC, the game was modded for console players to control their destinies in 2022. This sequel to one of the most iconic Strategy games ever produced is not just your typical Strategy game in the race to become one of the best Strategy games ever made but features to cater to the ones, not into the genre.

Furthermore, for the ones not in the Strategy games genre, do give Crusader Kings 3 a try, and you can try your best not to love the good story. Meanwhile, every little detail about Crusader Kings 3 feels like the game was meant to be the game of the year upon its release. Furthermore, the game is the perfect example of how a series should progress, not going away from its roots; however, still developing enough to give a fresh feel to the series.

2. XCOM 2

XCOM 2 is one of the best turn-based Strategy games you can play in 2022. The game gives sci-fi fans everything they hope for from a good strategy game. Set twenty years after aliens have invaded the Earth, you play as Earth’s last line of defense against the eradication of the human race from the planet’s face.

Interestingly, XCOM 2 combines turn-based strategy, customization, resource management, and gameplay so intricately that you’ll easily overlook any drawbacks that you think the game might have. Meanwhile, apart from all the game’s technicalities, XCOM 2 is a great strategy game, and we highly suggest you try it out in case you haven’t.

Find your dream job

3. Total War: Warhammer II

Total War: Warhammer II is hands down one of the best experiences in the Total War series. The game not only improves upon its predecessor but fills the franchise with more creative work from the studio, along with the visually appealing world created in Warhammer II. Meanwhile, some fans wouldn’t like the idea of a fantasy world in the Total War series as opposed to the games developed.

However, Warhammer II does total justice to the long-running series and is worth a try if you’re looking for some best Strategy games to play in 2022. Furthermore, the Total War: Warhammer II DLC expansion will engage you further in the game and help players get something extra other than what the basic story provides.

4. Into The Breach

For those unaware, Into the Breach is a turn-based tactical Strategy game and one of the best ones. If you haven’t gotten your hands on this gem of a game, we suggest you drop the game you’re on right now and try Into The Breach. The game is sure to get you hooked to the genre; with beautifully crafted original game mechanics and great gameplay, Into The Breach delivers what it promises, and that too.

One might even say that Into The Breach deceives players very carefully by intricately hiding its very complicated gameplay mechanics behind its deceivingly simple gameplay visuals. All in all, Into the Breach, is worth playing in 2022 if you’re looking for a complicated yet intriguing game to play at the same time.

5. StarCraft 2: Wings of Liberty

StarCraft 2: Wings of Liberty falls under real-time strategy games. Now, before judging StarCraft 2 for being the same real-time strategy game, let us tell you, it’s not. The game has the best campaigns out of all the StarCraft games. Moreover, some might even say that owing to a great storyline, some incredible missions, and stunning visuals, StarCraft 2 is probably the best Strategy game yet. Well, whether it’s the greatest strategy game or not, you can only figure that out by giving it a go.

6. Age of Empires II: Age of Kings

We’re sure that even the ones not into strategy games have heard of Age of Empires at some point. For those who haven’t heard about Age of Empires 2: Age of Kings, the game is the sequel to one of the best strategy games ever. While many will find the graphics to not be up to date since the game was released in the year 1999; however, even after 2 decades, the game still stands strong and is one of the best strategy games.

Meanwhile, those looking for a diverse and rich environment from a game shouldn’t pass on Age of Empires 2: Age of Kings. The game sets a benchmark in RTS strategy and is aging like a fine wine in the genre. All in all, Age of Empires 2: Age of Kings is one one the best strategy games you can play in 2022.

7. Civilization VI

Civilization 4 is a 2005 turn-based strategy game that is still going strong. Civilization 4 features some heavy strategic elements along with the touch of a multiplayer option, which you do not find easily in this genre. However, some fans might find the game a bit fast-paced compared to other turn-based strategy games on this list. That being said, Civilization 4 features great depth, presented in a structure that is easy to grasp even for new players. Lastly, if you’re looking for an easy-to-go and detailed strategy game, Civilization 4 is a go-to in this genre.

Best Strategy Games: Wrapping up

With that, we come to the end of this list featuring some of the best strategy games released till now. Yes, the list is short, only because we wanted to make a list clutter-free and crisp for anyone looking to get into the genre. However, we would like to mention some other good games from this genre. Here they are, Command and Conquer, Company of Heroes, Rome: Total War, Warcraft 3, Supreme Commander, Homeworld: Desert of Kharak, and Endless Legend; these are some games that you should check out in the strategy genre.