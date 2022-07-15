How To Get Your iPhone To Look Like Nothing Phone (1) For $25?

You have to be living under a rock to not know about dbrand. It is a brand that makes smartphone skins, cases, and screen protectors; and it has gone to a whole new level to tease Carl Pei’s Nothing.

In what appears to be a friendly leg-pulling, dbrand has launched a special edition ‘Something’ skin and cases. The skin is currently available for the iPhone 13, Google Pixel 6 Pro, and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. You’ll have to wait for it if you have any other device.

dbrand referred to its teardown initiative and brought the internals of the above-mentioned phones onto a skin that mimics the look of the Nothing Phone (1). So if you get this skin for a white iPhone, you practically have a translucent-looking iPhone, just without the Nothing Phone’s LEDs.

Plagiarism is not a crime

Image: dbrand

Yeah… right… Try arguing that with publishers losing revenue over plagiarism, dbrand! Anyhow, plagiarism is really not a crime, so dbrand claims to have technically stolen nothing from Nothing, but just plagiarised the design.

But like every dbrand skin ever, this has attention to detail and you’ll quickly notice it. The skin copies the Nothing Phone’s red recording indicator and highlights the charging coil to mimic the glyph interface. Long story short, if you love the Nothing Phone (1) design but still want to still to your iPhone or Pixel or S22 Ultra, then this is the closest you can get to that design.

And guess what, you can get the dbrand Something skin for $24.95 for the iPhone 13 Pro Max. However, it is only available for three smartphone models right now, so you’ll probably have to wait for your turn if you don’t have one of those phones.

@dbrand SIR WEN BLACK VERSION PLS I'M BIG MKBHD FAN NEED MATT BLACK EVERYTHING — Carl Pei (@getpeid) July 15, 2022

The company sneaked its ‘Something’ skin in the Nothing Phone (1) initial impression videos, including those of MKBHD, and Mrwhosetheboss. Carl Pei himself took to Twitter, mockingly asking for a matt-black skin, Marques’ favorite, “matte black everything”.

We think skins are a fun way to make your device stand out, and maybe make it look and feel newer. They also save you some scratches, but a case is more effective when it comes to impact protection. What do you think about dbrand Something skin copying Nothing’s design? Let us know in the comments.