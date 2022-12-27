Need A Media Machine For Everything? Check These Best Laptops To Watch Movies & TV Shows Under $1000

Premium laptops are steady machines, and you can use them for more than one purpose anytime you want. A high-end laptop is a reliable option for watching movies, and T.V. shows because OEMs tend to focus on the things that matter. Hence, we have picked the best laptops to watch movies and T.V. shows for under $1000.

When you pay a high price for a laptop, you get an extraordinary package that can be used to watch media and perform heavy tasks. The current laptop market is highly saturated right now, but we will make sure to pick the laptops that best fit the category. Say you want a premium laptop that fits your requirements and is substantial enough for media streaming; what would you need?

What matters when buying a laptop for watching media?

While getting a laptop for watching movies and T.V. shows, you would want something that checks all the relevant boxes. Here are a few things that you should keep in mind while buying a laptop for that purpose.

Display: In this case, an ideal laptop would have a decent display with a 16:10 aspect ratio to best enjoy your entertainment experience with more screen real estate.

Colors: A good laptop should have an IPS display with high color accuracy to be true to the visuals because they matter.

Audio: A decent-quality headphone jack is necessary to ensure you hear everything in high quality, and a sufficing pair of speakers if you prefer those.

Ports: What’s a laptop for media streaming that doesn’t have enough ports? With a Type C port with DisplayPort support, you can hook up an external monitor to enhance your experience.

Battery: When paying $1000 for a laptop to watch media, it should have a good battery life, so you don’t have to plug it in all the time.

All in all, there are many options to choose from, but our picks of the best laptops to watch movies and T.V. shows under $1000 try to check all the boxes.

5 Best laptops to watch movies & T.V. shows under $1000

Note: The items in this list aren’t in any order of preference.

1. Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro 360

First up, the Galaxy Book2 Pro is an excellent media device that not only does well for watching movies but also offers rock-solid performance. It houses a 15.6-inch 1080p AMOLED display which is astounding for watching media. Apart from that, it has a great 12th-gen Intel Core i7 CPU that can handle almost anything you throw at it.

You can also convert it into a tablet and use the included S-Pen for creative tasks. The Galaxy Book2 Pro is ideal for content creators who can benefit from its abilities. Overall, it’s among the best laptops to watch movies and T.V. shows for under $100.

Processor & Graphics Intel 12th Generation Core i7 1260P Evo platform with Iris Xe graphics RAM 16 GB SSD 1 TB HDD N.A. Display 15.6-inch 1080p AMOLED panel touchscreen display Battery Up to 21 hours (advertised) O.S. Windows 11 Home Weight 3.06 pounds (or 1.38 kg)

2. MacBook Air M1

It’s 2023, and the two-year-old MacBook Air M1 is still a relevant machine for watching media. It’s an incredibly thin and light machine with a great display with accurate colors, so you don’t miss any details. Apart from that, the M1 chip is still quite powerful, and you can rely on it to withstand everyday and heavy workflows.

Moreover, you get a great set of speakers and an excellent headphone jack that also has a DAC, so you wouldn’t have to worry about the audio. It also houses two Thunderbolt ports to connect an external display whenever you require. All in all, the MacBook Air M1 is a suitable choice for the best laptops to watch movies and T.V. shows for under $1000.

Processor & Graphics Apple M1 RAM 8 GB SSD 256 GB HDD N.A. Display 13.3-inch Retina Display Battery Up to 18 hours O.S. macOS Ventura Weight 2.8 pounds (or 1.25 kg)

3. Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop lineup keeps improving every year, and the Surface Laptop 5 is exceptional. Hence, the Surface Laptop 5 is a great choice when it comes to the best laptops to watch movies and T.V. shows for under $1000. It checks all the correct boxes and is ideal for watching media and performing high-demanding tasks.

Housing a 13.5-inch 2K touchscreen display with a 3:2 aspect ratio, you will undoubtedly enjoy movies on the Surface Laptop 5 more. Ditching the traditional 16:9 aspect ratio, this machine does well for those who stream media a lot and require a laptop for creative workflows. Above all, the Surface Laptop 5 is an all-rounder device that wouldn’t let you down.

Processor & Graphics Intel 12th Generation Core i5 1235U Evo platform with Iris Xe graphics RAM 8 G.B. (upgradable) SSD 512 GB (upgradable) HDD N.A. Display 13.5-inch 2256 x 1504 PixelSense touchscreen display Battery Up to 19 hours (advertised) O.S. Windows 11 Home Weight 3.06 pounds (or 1.38 kg)

4. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2021)

Whoever said a gaming laptop couldn’t be a suitable option for watching media? The ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 is an excellent choice that you can use for watching movies and playing heavy game titles at the same time. Likewise, the G14 is a highly portable laptop with a great screen that only weighs 3.53 pounds (or 1.6 kg).

Showing off a 14-inch 1080p screen with 100% sRGB, the Zephyrus G14 is great for media streaming. Moreover, it also houses a powerful Ryzen 7 5800H CPU paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 that can easily sustain heavy gaming workloads. Overall, the Zephyrus G14 is among the best laptops to watch movies and T.V. shows for under $1000, which you also use for gaming and content creation.

Processor & Graphics AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU paired with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics RAM 16 G.B. (upgradable) SSD 512 GB (upgradable) HDD N.A. Display 14-inch 1080p IPS panel display with 100% sRGB and 144Hz refresh rate Battery Up to 10 hours (advertised) O.S. Windows 11 Home Weight 3.53 pounds (or 1.6 kg)

5. Dell Inspiron 2-in-1

Finally, the Dell Inspiron 2-in-1 makes it to the list of the best laptops to watch movies and T.V. shows for under $1000. This machine might seem like any other Dell laptop, but there’s a lot more to it than its appearance. Featuring a 14-inch FHD display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, it’s extraordinary for watching movies.

Apart from the extra screen real estate, you also get a 12th-Gen Intel Core i7 CPU that can handle heavy workloads easily. Moreover, you can also make use of the touchscreen by converting it into a tablet for the best media experience. The Inspiron 2-in-1 wouldn’t; disappoint you if you pick it for everyday tasks and media streaming.

Processor & Graphics

Intel 12th Generation Core i7 1260P with Iris Xe graphics RAM 16 G.B. (upgradable to 32 G.B.) SSD 512 GB (upgradable) HDD N.A. Display 16-inch 1200p WUXGA panel touchscreen display Battery 87 Wh battery lasting up to 8 hours O.S. Windows 11 Home Weight 4.62 pounds (or 2 kg)

Our recommendation: Best laptops to watch movies & T.V. shows under $1000

Watching movies and T.V. shows on your laptop is convenient because you can carry it anywhere for work and simultaneously enjoy media on a large screen. While the current market is overwhelmed by tons of laptops from all major manufacturers, we have only picked the best ones that fit the category.

You can also benefit from the added performance of these laptops to use for other heavy workloads or gaming. If you are having trouble picking one, we recommend getting the Galaxy Book2 Pro or the ROG Zephyrus G14 for the best experience.

Looking for laptops to watch media on a budget? Here are the best laptops to watch movies and T.V. shows for under $500.