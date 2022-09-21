You Cannot Miss These Earphones On Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

Waiting for prices to come down to buying a decent pair of earphones? Well, this September presents a big opportunity to purchase a good set of earphones and avail of massive discounts. Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale goes live on 23 September 2022 and will continue until 30 September 2022. During the sale, Flipkart will slash the prices of electronic items and other product categories. So, it is the best time to pick wired, wireless, or neckband earphones for a low price.

Best Earphones You Can Buy on Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale

As far as the wireless earbuds segment is concerned, nothing comes close to the experience of AirPods. Flipkart lists the AirPods 2nd generation at a price of 11,999, but they could go on sale for 8,999 during the Big Billion Day sale. This is a direct reduction of 3,000 INR. While card offers are applicable on some deals, it isn’t confirmed that the 8,999 prices will be inclusive of all offers, including the card discounts.

The second wireless earbuds to look out for is the Realme Buds Air 3. They launched in July this year, so they pack relatively new hardware. Realme assures a 30-hour battery life on a one-hours charge which is great if you commute a lot and cannot make do without earphones. In addition, it is relatively cheaper than the AirPod 2nd Gen and retails at the 3,999-4,5000 INR mark. During the Flipkart Big Billion Day Sale, its price may drop to 3,299, which is a 20% discount from the current retail price.

Another ANC earbuds that could experience a price drop are the JBL Tune Flex 330NC. The original cost was around 9,000 but may drop to 5,999 or even lower in the upcoming sale. The earbuds have decent ANC and battery life but lack fast charging, which is available in the Realme Buds Air 3. It is a tough decision you must make when the sale starts on 23 September.

You will notice a price drop across all earphone categories and may even get wireless buds from brands like Noise under 1100 INR. Noise is an official partner in this sale, so that you can expect cheaper Noise products, including wearables.