These Are The Best “Calendly” Alternatives To Schedule Your Meetings

‘Calendly’ is a prevalent tool that users worldwide use to schedule meetings. While the service offers great value, people often feel it’s a lackey and look for alternatives. Likewise, it’s only fair to know about all the options that offer similar features.

If you’re looking for ‘Calendly’ alternatives, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve shortlisted some excellent tools that you can use for scheduling that can take ‘Calendly’s’ place. Look at our top picks to schedule online appointments if you’re ready to make the switch.

Top X ‘Calendly’ Alternatives

While several meeting scheduling tools exist, we’ve handpicked a few to better your appointment scheduling experience. The following are the best ‘Calendly’ alternatives to boost your productivity.

1. Drift

Image: Drift.

Drift is an excellent scheduling tool for sales teams as they get their work done quickly. If you or your team is in the marketing sector, Drift can make your life easier. Likewise, the tool makes sure every customer gets a meeting with the correct person on your team.

In addition, Drift offers several features, such as greeting messages to all users that visit your landing visit. Using this feature, customers can book appointments with your team easily if required. Hence, it makes for a decent ‘Calendly’ alternative if your team works in sales or marketing.

Features

Schedule meetings via chat

Offers personalized profile pages

Offers lead routing

Pricing

Free plan with basic features

Paid plans with extra features available at custom pricing

2. Sprintful

Image: Sprintful.

Secondly, Sprintful is the next tool on the list of ‘Calendly’ alternatives. It’s quite a simple and flexible scheduling platform that is also extremely panoramic. You can easily schedule meetings and configure them easily by using an extensive set of configuration options.

Furthermore, Sprintful can also sync your existing calendars to manage any meetings you create. You can set up your calendars, set your availability and be a part of meetings accordingly. The app also offers custom branding, custom forms, time zone support, and other integration features.

Features

Can schedule meetings

Sync your existing calendar apps

Integrate with video conferencing apps like Zoom and Google Meet

Pricing

Basic Plan: $9/month

Professional Plan: $19/month

Business Plan: $49/month

Enterprise Plan at Custom Pricing

3. Acuity Scheduling

Image: Acuity Scheduling.

Moving on, Acuity Scheduling is a great scheduling platform for most businesses. You can create a custom appointment scheduling site with your own URL and embed it on your existing website. Hence, it will be easier for your clients to schedule a meeting based on your calendar’s availability.

Acuity offers several other features like reminders, custom email and SMS notifications, group scheduling, and more. It also integrates and syncs your existing calendar services like Google Calendar, Office 365, etc.

Features

Schedule meetings via custom site

Sync your existing calendars

Can embed the appointment booking site on several platforms

Pricing

Free plan with basic features

Emerging Plan: $15/month

Growing Plan: $25/month

Powerhouse Plan: $50/month

4. 10to8

Image: 10to8.

10to8 is another appointment scheduling platform that offers several application integrations and services to users. You can use it for one-on-one bookings and even group appointment bookings. Likewise, the it allows you to customize almost everything on the platform.

Moreover, 10to8 can integrate with your existing calendars, just like ‘Calendy.’ Consequently, you can sync your appointments with your Google Calendar or Office 365 calendar. Also, it can integrate with services like Google Meet and Zoom to offer a complete package.

Features

Offers scheduling meetings

Can create a custom scheduling site

Can integrate with existing calendars and video conferencing services

Pricing

Small business: $0 / 2 users / month

Basic: $12 / 2 users / month

Grow: $25 / 3 users / month

Large business: $50 / 6 users / month

5. Meetingbird

Image: Meetingbird.

Finally, Meetingbird makes it to the list of ‘Calendly’ alternatives. If you’re someone who likes getting work done fast, you’ll like this tool. For instance, Meetingbird’s Chrome extension allows you to schedule and view your meetings directly from Gmail.

On the other hand, it offers scheduling of several types of meetings that you can easily configure. All in all, Meetingbird is a simple yet powerful appointment scheduling platform.

Features

Integrate with existing Calendars

Integrate with Slack and other software

Can schedule meetings from its browser extension

Pricing

Free plan with basic features

Paid plan $9/user/month billed annually

Final verdict: ‘Calendly’ alternatives

While ‘Calendly’ is an excellent tool to schedule appointments and meetings, you should look at other options too. Based on our picks of ‘Calendly’ alternatives, we recommend using Acuity or Meetingbird. However, you should opt for drift if you’re focused on sales.