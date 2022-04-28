Musk Jokes About Buying Coca-Cola & Here’s How Twitter Reacted

Elon Musk is becoming the Chuck Norris of acquisitions. Following the trend, another one of Musk’s tweets has sparked another Twitter trend. Elon Musk has tweeted that he will buy Coca-Cola next and put the cocaine back in it.

After the high-drama Twitter deal, nobody knows what the billionaire might do next. But in this case, it is common sense that this tweet was a joke. But Twitter is already lit with memes and coverage of Musk buying Coca-Cola. But if you’re doubtful he might do it, just remember that cocaine is illegal.

Elon Musk & Coca-Cola memes

While Elon Musk’s Coca-Cola tweet is lit with memes, here are some memes that grabbed our attention. Nothing better than Elon acknowledging the effects of Escobar’s bread and butter over Red Bull. I guess the work is taking a toll on our man here.

Kicks Red Bull’s ass! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2022

The harsh truth.

Elon can fix anything and everything but not McDonald’s ice cream machines. Shortly after Musk saw this meme, he too jumped into action and said what we all know is the truth.

And the winner of Elon Musk-owned Coca-Cola memes is…

But this is only the tip of the iceberg. If you keep scrolling down the thread, people ask Musk to buy all sorts of things. Some want him to buy their country and fix it; others want Musk to buy YouTube or ESPN. Someone even asked Musk to buy Facebook and delete it.

Such is Musk’s Twitter popularity. But humor aside, Elon Musk also needs to take on some responsibility for the platform. Some of his recent tweets resulted in Twitter employees getting hate. While Mr. Musk is a prolific Twitterati, his keyboard also has some accountability to the platform.