‘Moon Knight’ Release Date And Time: Will It Stream On Disney+ Or Netflix?

The month of March has been terrific for movie and TV series fans alike. Well, it’s about to get better as the much-anticipated show “Moon Knight” nears its release date. When, you ask? You will find the answer to that question in our detailed streaming guide.

If all goes well, the highly talked series will make its debut online on March 30, 2022. Like most big-name shows out there, it will follow the standard release time schedule. This means you can start watching it online at 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/12:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

The series will feature a total of six episodes. Unfortunately, you will not be able to binge-watch it as the show has taken up a weekly release schedule. Anyway, let’s talk about where to watch Moon Knight online in the next section of our article.

Where to watch ‘Moon Knight’ online?

Image credit: Disney+

Since the series is based on the Marvel character of the same name, it should be a pretty easy guess for you. In case you aren’t aware of that, the 2022 show will be streaming exclusively on Disney+ (a.k.a Hotstar in India).

In order to watch the inaugural episode of the show, all you have to do is head over to this page on Disney+. Until this show releases, you can check out our guide on Marvel’s Hawkeye right here. Before Moon Knight, many fans streamed Hawkeye and if you missed it, now is your chance.

Should I watch ‘Moon Knight’?

If you are a huge Marvel fan like myself then you will most probably watch it. But if you have second doubts about it then feel free to check the trailer of the series attached above.

Moreover, when it comes to their titles, MCU hardly ever makes a mistake. Combining that with amazing first impressions of the series, we would definitely suggest you give it a watch.

That’s it for this article. What are your expectations from the new Marvel series? Let us know your views in the comments section.