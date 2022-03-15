Apple Releases iOS 15.4 With Mask Face ID Unlock, Universal Control, New Emojis & More

Apple released the iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 updates today, along with macOS 12.3 update. These are the fourth major iOS and iPadOS 15 updates. The iOS and iPadOS update will let you use Face ID with masks add new emojis, SharePlay, and Siri improvements.

iPadOS 15.4 also brings Universal Control that lets you control multiple iPads and Macs with the same keyboard and mouse. Apple also rolled out macOS 12.3 to add Universal Control support on its Mac.

iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 bring new features and improvements to your iPhone and iPad. This includes security improvements, so you should keep your iPhone and iPad updated. To update your iPhone or iPad, go to Settings > General > Software Update and turn on automatic updates for the future.

iOS 15.4 update will let you use Face ID without removing your mask on iPhone 12 or newer. The new update allows Face ID to scan the area around your eyes to recognize you. This is a good feature, especially when mask mandates are fully effective.

Both iOS and iPadOS also bring new emojis to the iPhone and iPad. These include a new melting face, saluting face, beans, heart hands, and some other random emojis. This update raises the total emoji count for iOS from 112 to 123 emojis.

Apple introduced SharePlay and Universal Control as two of the key features of iOS 15, and both have now made their way onto the iPhone and iPad. Both the iPad Pro and the new iPad Air pack the M1 chip and are likely to make a good pair with your Mac using Universal Control.

For users in the European Union, Apple has added Vaccine Cards that lets you download and store verifiable versions of COVID-19 vaccination, lab results, and recovery records. The update also extends to Apple Wallet and enables you to store vaccine cards in a certifiable EU Digital COVID Certificate format.