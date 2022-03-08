iPad Air 5 Launched With M1 Chip: Is It The New Mid-Range Tablet King?

Apple just launched the iPad Air 5 at the Peek Performance event today. The latest iPad Air comes with the same M1 chip that powers the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. While this is a massive development, almost everything about the iPad Air remains the same, including the price.

We have to remember that Apple isn’t alone in the tablet space now. Laptop makers have been innovating lately and Windows 11 is more than ready for a full-blown tablet experience. Moreover, Samsung has also upped its tablet game with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 lineup.

But the iPad Air was due for a refresh and it got one now. The M1 chip is now Apple’s ace that promises a serious laptop replacement at under $500.

iPad Air 5 Specifications And Features

Image: Apple

The latest iPad Air comes with the same 10.9-inch liquid retina display from last year. It has 500 nits peak brightness and misses out on a 120Hz refresh rate. The rear camera is the same 12MP unit, but there’s a new 12MP ultrawide camera on the front too, which brings Center Stage to iPad Air.

The tablet is now packing the M1 chip which means you can expect laptop-grade performance from this mid-range tablet. Apple claims that the iPad Air now has a 60% faster CPU performance and 2x faster GPU performance.

Moreover, the company says that the iPad is now faster than the fastest tablets in its competition, and even outperforms the best-selling Windows laptop in the same price segment.

Aside from the chip, a 12MP ultrawide front camera, 5G, and faster USB, everything else about the iPad Air is the same as the last generation. But we can’t really complain about it because the last-gen iPad Air was a bang for the buck. Coupled with the M1 chip, it is practically an iPad Pro without the extra camera and LiDAR.

However, we must remember that the iPad Air 5’s specifications are just the beginning of the Apple tablet experience. You need an Apple Pencil, the keyboard case, and maybe even the folio case that Apple sells separately. However, the iPad is also a great device for multitasking and is really catching up with the MacBook now.

One thing where we can complain is that the iPad Air only offers 64GB and 256GB storage options. This means buying the base model will be a mistake, considering the powerful chip it has.

iPad Air 5 Price And Availability

The iPad Air 5 is priced at $599 for the base model. You can order it from Apple Store online starting Friday and it will start shipping from 18 March. The iPad Air 5 comes in 5 new colors: space gray, starlight, pink, purple, and a new blue color.