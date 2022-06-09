Samsung Will Give You A New Galaxy Z Fold3 For $699 If You Trade-In Your Old Foldable

Companies like Samsung and Apple give out great trade-in discounts on their smartphones. Turns out Samsung is offering an amazing deal on the Galaxy Z Fold3 right now. If you’ve got an older Galaxy Z Fold2, the company will give you $1,100 in credit to buy the Galaxy Z Fold3.

It’s offering improved trade-in credit for many of its devices, so you can get a huge discount on the latest foldable even if you already have one. It’s also tossing in a $250 Samsung Credit, which you can use to buy Galaxy Watch 4 or other accessories.

Get a Galaxy Z Fold3 on Samsung credit

Image: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 costs $1,799. Samsung will pay $1,100 for your Galaxy Z Fold2 if you trade it in, even if it has a cracked screen. This brings the new device’s price down to just $699.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra costs $1,095; the Galaxy S20 Ultra costs $950, and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra costs $825. Samsung has raised trade-in values for many of its old devices. This result has made it more affordable for customers to grab the Galaxy Z Fold3.

Samsung is also giving out an instant credit of $250. You can choose to spend it however you like. For instance; you can grab a Galaxy Watch4 or spend it on accessories like the S Pen Pro, wireless chargers, and wireless earbuds.

On top of the increased values, that’s practically a $250 discount. It is likely to persuade a large number of consumers to make the buy.

It is also good for Samsung to offer such credit since the resale value of Samsung phones goes down faster than any other brand. Samsung can retain customers with this enhanced trade-in value.

Lastly, You can check out details on the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold4. There’s some great news for power users as it might even be coming with a 1TB model. Regardless, this is a fantastic deal on one of Samsung’s best phones.

Will, you Trade-in your Galaxy Z Fold 2 for a brand new Galaxy Z Fold3? Do let us know in the comments.