Activists Call On Twitter Advertisers To Polish Musk’s “Twitter Vision”

Elon Musk’s Twitter deal created a chain of reactions from people who were displeased with his vision for the company. A group of 25 activists called out top Twitter advertisers for paying heed to the changes Elon wants to make on Twitter. The activists issued a public letter with a set of “non-negotiable” content standards for the platform.

As always, Elon Musk remained unfettered by the development and didn’t respond to it. However, he did comment on a CNN tweet that highlighted the issue.

What do activists want from Twitter Advertisers?

The activist group consists of 25 organizations led by Accountable Tech, Media Matters, and UltraViolet. Some noteworthy groups who signed the public letter include Fair Vote UK, Free Press, and the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation. The letter states three non-negotiable requirements for advertising on the platform.

The first standard demands that the accounts that Twitter banner previously must not be restored now. This includes the accounts of former President Donald Trump and several other people. These people/organizations were booted from Twitter for making hate speech, harassment, violence, and other transgressions on the platform. Elon Musk said he would keep Twitter open to all, and many people speculated about the return of all previously banned accounts.

The second standard asks the advertisers to ensure algorithmic accountability. Elon Musk wants to keep the algorithm open-source, but activists worry about the potential misuse of unrestricted access. They demand that people’s privacy be the utmost concern on the platform. Twitter made improvements to its algorithm, which suppressed the reach of propaganda content.

Lastly, the third statement asks to preserve Twitter’s commitment to transparency and researcher access. Once Elon Musk sets foot in the company, the Academic Research access should remain functional as it was before. You can read the complete letter to know more about the concerns and the demands of the activists.

Image: Twitter

Who has the power to influence Elon Musk?

Twitter, like every other social platform, thrives on advertisers to remain operational. Therefore, only the top advertisers fuel the company to survive each day. Elon Musk may have his opinions about Twitter, but to run it and flourish Twitter, he would require the support of advertisers. If Twitter advertisers raise the issue about Elon Musk’s plans to make tweaks to Twitter, he would have to agree to their demands.

Meanwhile, Twitter raised concerns over heavy losses in revenue and employees while filing the SEC document. What do you think of these concerns raised by the activists? Does Musk need to sit down and ponder the drastic effects of his rushed decisions? Share your views in the comments.