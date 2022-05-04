“Dragons: The Nine Realms” Season 2 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

We are certain you must remember the popular animated film “How To Train Your Dragon,” right? DreamWorks decided to treat its fans with its spinoff series last year. Although it received okayish reviews, ‘Dragons: The Nine Realms’ season 2 is already around the corner. Yes, the series is returning for another season.

If all goes well, season 2 of the spinoff series should be available on May 05, 2022. It should follow the regular release schedule of 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET).

The foremost season of the series featured six episodes in total. But this time around, the show is expected to flaunt seven episodes. Moreover, all the episodes will be released on the release mentioned above date.

But where do I watch it online? Are you wondering about that? Well, then you have come to the right place. Let’s discuss where to watch ‘Dragons: The Nine Realms’ season 2 in the next section of the article.

Where to watch ‘Dragons: The Nine Realms’ season 2 online?

Image credit: DreamWorks

The DreamWorks original show will be released online by streaming giant Hulu. After all, that’s where the opening season was released as well. Additionally, you can rely on Peacock to watch all the episodes of the show online.

Fortunately, both platforms offer a free trial, and you can use it to watch the series for free. While Hulu is a big name, some might not be aware of Peacock. If that’s the case, feel free to check our guide on what is Peacock TV.

What to expect from ‘Dragons: The Nine Realms’ season 2?

The idea of dragons getting comfortable in the modern world might raise a few eyebrows. But that’s what you’ll get in season 2 of the spinoff show. Below is the official synopsis for the upcoming season:

“With Project ICARIS furthering expeditions deeper into the fissure, keeping dragons a secret is becoming increasingly harder for the Dragon Riders. Meanwhile, Jun, D’Angelo, and Alex are growing more suspicious of Tom and Thunder’s frequent solo quests, revealing Tom’s mission of uncovering his viking heritage and mysterious connection with dragons.“

Are you excited about the show returning for another season? Feel free to share your thoughts about it in the comments section below.