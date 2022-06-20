Steam sales are the best place to get affordable deals on your favorite games. Previously, nobody but Valve knew when these sales would go live but nowadays, the company shares its Sale calendar in advance. You can check out the dates for the next Steam sales down below.

Gamers highly anticipate these events. However, you can also check out the Steam database website to see what games are on sale. We recommend checking this website regularly to see which games are on sale or available for free this week.

When is the Steam Summer and Winter Sale?

These summer and winter sales are when we see the biggest game discounts. Valve has confirmed that Steam Summer Sale will run from June 23 to July 7, 2022. The Steam Winter Sale will likely run from December 22, 2022 – to January 5th, 2023.

If you want to save money, you can also check out the best free games to play on Steam right now.

When is the next Steam sale?

Steam Next Fest: June 13 – June 30, 2022

June 13 – June 30, 2022 Summer Sale: June 23 – July 7, 2022

June 23 – July 7, 2022 Steam VR Fest: July 18 – July 25, 2022

July 18 – July 25, 2022 Steam Survival Fest: August 1 – August 8, 2022

August 1 – August 8, 2022 Steam Next Fest: October 2022

October 2022 Halloween Sale : October 28th – November 1st, 2022 (based on last year)

: October 28th – November 1st, 2022 (based on last year) Black Friday Sale: November 24th – December 1st, 2022 (based on last year)

November 24th – December 1st, 2022 (based on last year) Winter Sale: December 22nd – January 5th, 2023 (based on last year)

Tips

Wishlist: These sales occur throughout the year and offer great discounts on select games. However, there’s a good chance that the game you are looking to buy might not go on sale. That’s why you might want to add these games to your wishlist so that you can get notified when they go on sale.

Weekend sales: Besides the big Steam sales, many games go on sale on weekends. So make sure to check what games are on offer each weekend.

Game Bundles: Another way to save money is by looking for game bundles on sale. These bundles are usually very cheap, even when not on sale.