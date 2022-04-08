Tesla Cybertruck Sale Will Start in 2023

Tesla announced Cybertruck back in 2019. The target release date was set for 2021, but it got delayed to 2022. Now that we’re already in 2022, and if you are eagerly waiting for Cybertruck, we have good news. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has confirmed that the company will start selling Cybertruck in 2023.

Tesla had an opening party for its Giga factory in Texas. In his presentation, Elon Musk showed the current production unit of Cybertruck. The Cybertruck is still identical to the previous version, except it doesn’t have any door handles. It might be possible that the pickup truck will automatically open the door whenever required.

Tesla Cybertruck Sale

During its presentation, Elon Musk apologized to the Tesla fans for the delay in Cybertruck. He said the company’s main focus this year is increasing production capacity. Many more Giga Factories will open across the U.S. and other regions.

After achieving production goals, the company will release a slew of new models, including the Cybertruck. By the way, if you haven’t watched Elon Musk’s presentation at yesterday’s Giga Factory opening in Texas then you can watch it below.

The company is also planning to release a Semi EV next year. Some of you might also be excited about Tesla Optimus humanoid robot too. The company will also start its production in 2023. Later this year, Tesla will also launch a broad beta of its Fully self-driving technology across North America.

Pick-up trucks are one of the most selling vehicles in the United States. Tesla’s Cybertruck looks very promising and Tesla fans are waiting for it. What are your thoughts about Cybertruck deliveries starting next year? Drop a comment and let us know.