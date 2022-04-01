Steam Deck Keeps Getting Better With Each Update

It’s been a while since the Steam Deck launch, and the portable gaming console has managed to win the hearts of console nerds, the Linux community, and hardcore gamers. However, there were a few issues that lots of reviews pointed out, and it looks like Valve has released an update to fix them.

Image: Steam

Dual trackpad typing via the on-screen keyboard.

Game mode on-screen keyboard to Desktop mode.

Family Sharing status to the game details page. Borrowers will see whose Library they are borrowing from, and lenders will see a message if a borrower currently uses their Library.

New Calibration and Advanced settings for adjusting deadzones for left and right Joysticks, haptic strength for left and right trackpads, and configuring Joysticks and sensors on external gamepads.

Updated network connection flow to connect without re-prompting for a known password

Improved performance downloading library images after logging in, leading to less stuttering

Removed display of ‘B’ back button in Overlay Quick Access Menu

Fixed on-screen keyboard input issues when connecting to public WiFi captive portals

Fixed an issue where Chrome wouldn’t install from the non-Steam section of the Library.

Here are the changes for the latest beta build for SteamOS.

The device will warn you when plugging in a charger that doesn’t meet the minimum power requirements to charge the Steam Deck.

fTPM support to install Windows 11 has now been added.

Uncapped framerate if you want to go beyond 60fps.

A new button combo to reset the power delivery contract when you plug in an incompatible USB Type-C device.

Improved Type-C dock compatibility.

Power LEDs will now dim a few seconds after power supply events for a better experience in dark environments.

Improved overall system stability and idle battery life consumption.

Fixed SD card compatibility issues.

Source: Steam and Steam Community