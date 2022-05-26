Sony Wants To Bring Half Of Its Games To PC And Phones By 2025

Sony has been the reigning champion when it comes to console games with their PlayStation lineup. The company now plans for roughly half of its games to be released for PC and mobile by 2025.

The graphs in Sony’s presentation suggest that it will be a major increase from its releases this year. Sony predicts such growth when around a quarter of the company’s releases will be on PC and mobile. With the remaining split between its PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Why is Sony planning PC and mobile games?

Image: Unsplash

Reports by video game chronicle suggest that Sony aims to make its mark in multiple gaming software markets.

Firstly, In Sony’s own words “By expanding to PC and mobile, and it must be said… also to live services, we have the opportunity to move from a situation of being present in a very narrow segment of the overall gaming software market, to being present pretty much everywhere,” said by Sony Interactive Entertainment president Jim Ryan.

Image: Sony

Sony is set and determined to widen its markets; according to the company investing in PC and Mobile will lead to significant growth in players who play their games.

“We have been thinking about how players enjoy our content and have had some early success with experimenting with mobile games and apps to provide more choice to gamers,” Ryan said.

What kind of games can we see on PC and mobile?

Sony’s presentation suggests that bringing open-world games like Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, and God of War to PC is already paying off. Their net sales on the platform were more than tripled from $80 million last year to an anticipated $300 million in 2022.

Image: Sony

Sony has made no secret its desire to bring more games to the PC, founding a PlayStation PC label and even acquiring a PC port company last year. Video game chronicles also reported that last year Sony hired, Nicola Sebastiani, the former content boss of Apple Arcade to focus on Mobile.

It plans to release mobile games over time, including co-developing titles with existing mobile developers as well as establishing its own network of studios. Finally, Sony stated that it intends to expand the use of its IP outside gaming. It cites the recent Uncharted film and the planned HBO series based on The Last of Us as examples.

“PlayStation has a huge catalog of diverse first-party IP that can transition to smartphone gaming and complement our AAA games or live service games. We are exploring the mobile market with some wonderful PlayStation franchises so please stay tuned.”

Are you excited about sony releasing pc and mobile games? Share your thoughts.