Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro Prices Revealed In Leaks

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series is almost a year old now, so we can expect some new launches this year. As per the fresh leaks, it is believed that Samsung Will release three smartwatches this year.

Out of these, one might be an addition to the Galaxy Watch 4 series, while the other two will be the new variants of the Galaxy 5 series.

The new smartwatches in the new series will be coming in two variants. Please keep in mind that none of the information has been confirmed by official sources, and we need to wait until the official launch of the products.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 price (leaked)

As per the sources, three codenames of these smartwatches have surfaced on the web. These are named Heart-S(SM-R90x), Heart-L (SM-R91x), and Heart Pro (SM-R92x). It is believed that the first two models will be a part of the Galaxy Watch 5 series.

Out of these three, SM-R92 is said to be a premium watch (probably Galaxy Watch 5 Pro). As for the other variants, the other Galaxy watch 5 variants will be available in 3 color options- pink gold, silver, and phantom black.

The premium variant of the Galaxy Watch 5 might come with a 44mm case, while the smaller variant will have a 40mm case, according to speculations. The premium variant might be available in silver, sapphire, and phantom black color options.

Samsung Galaxy Watch5

40mm BT ~300 Euro

40mm LTE ~ 350 Euro

Pink Gold, Gray, Silver



44mm BT ~350 Euro

44mm LTE ~400 Euro

Blue, Gray, Silver



Watch5 Pro

45mm BT ~490 Euro

45mm LTE ~540 Euro

Black, Titanium



*price conversion and taxes may make numbers differ from actual MSRP. — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) June 22, 2022

As for the pricing of these upcoming variants, there are some leaks and rumors via which we can make some guesses. A tweet from Roland Quandt suggests that Galaxy Watch 5 will cost around 300 Euro for the 40mm case size and around 350 to 400 Euro for the 44mm variant.

The Watch 5 Pro is expected to be priced around 500 to 550 Euro. The new smartwatches by Samsung might be arriving in mid-august this year. Let’s wait till the official launch, and stay tuned with us for more updates about the upcoming Galaxy 5 series smartwatch.