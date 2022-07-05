“Made In Abyss” Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date & Time

Good news for anime fans, after a successful run in 20187, Made In Abyss is returning with Season 2. For those looking for details on how and where to watch Made In Abyss Season 2 Episode 1 online, we’ll share all the related details in this guide.

Made In Abyss is based on the manga of the same name by Akihito Tsukushi; the manga has also been serialized, and there are 10 tankobon volumes. Furthermore, Made In Abyss has also had a sequel film that premiered in Japan in 2020. Meanwhile, for those unaware of the story of Made In Abyss, the next part will be for you. We’ll also embed the trailer for the upcoming season in case you missed that.

Made In Abyss features the story of an orphaned girl Riko and her humanoid friend Reg who travels to the Abyss that leads them toward the center of the Earth. Interestingly, the giant hole, also known as the Abyss, is popular among the townsfolk; however, the Abyss is also infamous for people not returning from the Abyss. Furthermore, Riko’s ambition in life is to be like her mother and become a White Whistle by journeying into the Abyss and coming back to the surface.

Made In Abyss Season 2 Episode 1 release time

Made In Abyss Season 2 Episode 1 is set to release online on Wednesday, June 6th. Meanwhile, the episode will first be released in Japan at 10:30 PM JST; however, the release time for episode 1 of the upcoming season of Made In Abyss will differ owing to international time zones. Furthermore, the episode with English subs will be available 1 hour after its release.

Pacific Time: 6:30 AM PDT

6:30 AM PDT Central Time: 8:30 AM CST

8:30 AM CST Eastern Time: 9:30 AM EST

9:30 AM EST British Time: 2:30 PM BST

2:30 PM BST European Time: 3:30 PM CEST

3:30 PM CEST India Time: 7:00 PM IST

Meanwhile, to watch Made In Abyss Season 2 Episode 1, fans can head over to HiDive. Along with Season 2, Made In Abyss Season 1 and 3 movies are available on the streaming platform.