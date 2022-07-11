“Better Call Saul” Season 6 Episode 8 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

Some fictional characters hold a special place in the hearts of fans. Saul Goodman is one such character from The Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul. Speaking of it, Better Call Saul season 6, episode 8, is almost here.

The new episode will be the first step toward the end of the series. The show’s sixth season was already expected to be divided into two parts. And episode 8 will be the first episode of Better Call Saul, season 6, part 2.

On that note, why don’t we look at when it will release? Additionally, can you watch it for free? Let’s find the answers to these questions in our streaming guide.

Image credit: AMC

After a short mid-season hiatus that felt like an eternity to the series fans, the wait is finally over. The show’s new episode is gearing up for a release on July 11, 2022, at 6:00 PM PT/ 9:00 PM ET on AMC.

However, the show will be released later on Netflix. You can expect it to be added to Netflix’s library on July 12, 2022. The release time will remain similar to previous episodes. In simple terms, expect the episode to be at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 PM IST.

Can I watch ‘Better Call Saul’ season 6, episode 8, for free?

If you are relying on AMC+, then you can use the 7-day free trial to watch the show for free. But if you have already used this offer, you cannot do the same again. Additionally, you will have to rely on some offers to watch it for free on Netflix. Because Netflix no longer provides a free trial to new users.

This is it for this article. What are your expectations from the final six episodes of the series? Let us know your views in the comments section below. Also, if you haven’t watched Better Call Saul season 6, episode 7, check our guide here.