How To Get Poncho For Elliot In Stray?

The poncho will help keep Elliot warm.

How To Get Poncho For Elliot In Stray
Image: Akshay Bhardwaj via Fossbytes

In another edition of how to guide for Stray, we’ll look at how players can get the cape for Elliot in Stray without going over the hassle of running around the village. In Stray, players often find themselves exploring the map and following clues to complete the tasks to progress through the story.

Meanwhile, the ones who do not want to go on a clue-finding mission can follow the guide to get straight to the objectives, in this case, getting a poncho for Elliot in Stray. Furthermore, the purpose of getting a poncho for Elliot in Stray is to help him keep warm and work on the broken tracker, which will help Sheamus track Doc.

In other words, getting the broken tracker fixed by Elliot will get the cat one step closer to the outside. Now that you know why you need to get Elliot a poncho in Stray let’s get to how you can get one.

Getting a poncho for Elliot in Stray

poncho for ellot in stray
Image: Akshay Bhardwaj via Fossbytes

You’ll get a cloak from the grandmother; however, to get her to sew the cape, you’ll need to bring her the electric cable.

poncho grandma shop stray
Image: Akshay Bhardwaj via Fossbytes

As for the electric cable, you’ll get that from Azooz in exchange for the super spirit detergent. If you’ve already collected the detergent, no worries; however, if you do not know how to get that, follow our guide to get the super spirit detergent by causing chaos in front of the laundry.

electric cable stray
Image: Akshay Bhardwaj via Fossbytes

After getting the detergent, go over to Azooz and get the electric cable in exchange for the detergent. If you’re not sure where Azooz is, you’ll find him sitting to the right of the place where you first meet the guard. While you can get many things in exchange from Azooz, you need the electric cable to get the cloak for Elliot.

poncho grandma stray
Image: Akshay Bhardwaj via Fossbytes

Now that you have the electric cable, head to grandma’s shop and get her to sew the poncho. Once the poncho is done, you can take it to Elliot, which will make him start working on the broken tracker.

