How To Fix The “PS5 Cannot Connect To The Wi-Fi Network” Error?

We hope the time doesn’t come when your beloved PS5 faces issues connecting to the wifi network. However, if it does, follow this guide to help you solve the PS5 can’t connect to the wifi network error.

The best way to connect your PS5 to the internet remains with a LAN cable; however, if you do not want to see a wire going from the router to the PS5, you should go with a wireless connection to the wifi. Meanwhile, coming back to the topic at hand, most of the time, the PS5 will indicate that the issue is at the user’s end and not with the PS5 servers.

While sometimes your internet connection might be down, sometimes, the problem might be something else entirely. So let’s quickly get to the fix for PS5 can’t connect to the wifi network.

Here’s how to fix the PS5 can’t connect to the wifi network error

1. First, the most basic thing you need to ensure that the password you entered for the wifi network is correct. If you haven’t set up a new password for your wifi router, the default password can be found on the bottom of the device most of the time.

2. If the password is correct, try restarting the wifi router. Restarting the wifi router will solve the PS5 not connecting to the wifi network problem if the underlying issue doesn’t pertain to the console’s hardware. Similarly, you can also try restarting your PS5 in safe mode and clearing the cache.

3. Check the wifi router’s signal strength and make sure you move the PS5 closer to the wifi router to ensure that the connection between the wifi router and the console is strong.

4. This is a crucial step; if your PS5 has any pending updates, make you update the system and try connecting it to the wifi router again. Furthermore, ensure that your PS5 is updated with the latest system software updates.

5. If your PS5 still can’t connect to the wifi router, it’s time to reset your PS5. For those who do not know how to go about it, check out our guide for resetting your PS5 and rebooting it in safe mode. Similarly, you should also try resetting your wifi router and fixing the “PS5 can’t connect to the wifi router issue.”

6. If all else doesn’t seem to work, the problem might be pertaining to the console’s hardware, and it’s time to get your PS5 repaired by Sony. Meanwhile, in some cases, you might even be able to replace your PS5 with a new one.

With that, we come to the end of this guide featuring “PS5 can’t connect to the wifi router.” We’re hoping we could provide a fix to the issue with the above fixes. If you have another query about any issues you might be facing with your PS5, feel free to comment and let us know.