Tim Cook Says ‘Stay Tuned’ For Apple AR Headset!

Apple’s AR and VR headsets are on the horizon, and the world is closely observing Apple’s move to augmented reality.

China Daily interviewed Apple CEO Tim Cook about the key aspects for the AR-powered products (like the AR headsets) to succeed in the consumer markets.

Cook said answered with Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference on the sideline, “I am incredibly excited about AR, as you may know, and the critical thing in any technology, including AR, is putting humanity at the center of it. That is what we focus on every day.”

Apple’s AR technology

Apple has everyone excited as all eyes await the company’s first unveiling of its AR product. Apple revealed its iPhone 15 years ago, which laid the foundation for the smartphone revolutions as it deeply influenced various people’s lives and work.

Consumers are now globally waiting for what could be potentially a revolutionary move in the company’s history as the odds are high on the AR headsets.

The company, however, didn’t reveal its highly anticipated AR headset at the WWDC. But now, rumor has it that Apple has been waiting on the device for a long time. While talking to China Daily, Tim Cook expressed his excitement for the potential of AR headsets “For example, we have 14,000 AR kit apps on the App Store which provides an AR experience for millions of consumers worldwide,” Cook added.

The Apple CEO stated that the world is still in the early stages of AR technology. He said, “I could not be more excited about the opportunities in the space. Sort of stay tuned, and you will see what we have to offer”.

Cook also praised Chinese app developers and their innovative abilities “Chinese developers have always been at the cutting-edge, and continue to grow. I can’t wait to see what they will do next.”

The iOS app ecosystem currently features around 5 million third-party developers from China, increasing from 4.4 million about a year ago. Chinese developers have kept creating businesses and innovations in the fast-paced and changing environment for the past two years despite COVID blows. They consistently contribute toward creating a prosperous global market today, as experts say.