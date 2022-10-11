9 CD Projekt Games Ranked From Worst To Best

The Polish video game developer has been around for quite some time now and has produced some good games. While CD Projekt Red is best known for developing the Witcher games (because it’s what they’ve been doing for most of their time). At the same time, the studio is infamous for Cyberpunk 2077. While we can go on about Cyberpunk 2077 and everything around it, we’d like to get to ranking all CD Projekt Red games in this list.

We’re sure most of you might’ve already guessed which game will be on top of this list. However, taking in factors like critic scores, popularity, how the game plays, and more, we’ll be putting the list of all CD Projekt Red games in order from the worst to the best out there. Note that being the worst CD Projekt Red game on this list doesn’t mean the game is bad.

CD Projekt Red games ranked (worst to best)

9. The Witcher Battle Arena

The Witcher Battle Arena was a mobile game from CD Red Projekt that failed to make its mark. The take to create a MOBA with the Witcher universe was a brilliant idea from the Studio. However, apart from all the glam and looking pretty, the game lacked and became flat as you progressed.

One of the main reasons for the game’s failure, while the game was free-to-play and with players prepared to spend on microtransactions, there was little to no appeal in the gameplay, resulting in the game’s demise quite quickly after its launch.

Platforms: iOS

iOS Released: 2015

8. The Witcher Adventure Game

The digital version of the tabletop game of the same name, The Witcher Adventure game, was released in 2014. Despite being the digital version of the board game, you might think The Witcher Adventure game would be a great simple addition to the library of Witcher games. Well, to put it briefly, the game failed to hold players’ attention, much like the board games do, which it very well intended.

While many times you might find yourself abandoning the game in the middle and getting yourself the physical board game, it might be considered a good edition in your Witcher games collection if you’re one who loves to collect games.

Platforms: iOS & PC

iOS & PC Released: 2014

7. Gwent: Rogue Mage

The most recent release among the Witcher games. Gwent: Rogue Mage is a game based on the card game Gwent, set in the Witcher universe, made popular by The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Being a game adapted from a card game, Gwent: Rogue Mage also includes elements of roguelike, deckbuilding, and strategy of the card game.

Interestingly, you’d love the game if you’re a Witcher fan and loves to delve deep into the lore. Gwent: Rogue Mage does a wonderful job with the story, with a focus on the origin of mutagens.

Platforms: iOS & PC

iOS & PC Released: 2022

6. Gwent: The Witcher Card Game

The better Witcher card game out there, Gwent: The Witcher card game, was released in 2018. Also based on the game featured in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Gwent takes players on a journey of fast-paced duels with cards.

If you’re one player who simply wants to enjoy a good old game of Gwent without any linking story of the Witcher universe, this game is for you. The game is free-to-play but includes microtransactions like every other free game. However, players can level up in the game and make excellent decks by choosing to remain as a F2P.

Platforms: iOS, Android, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

iOS, Android, PS4, Xbox One, and PC Released: 2018

5. Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales

Another Witcher card game, Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales, does things a bit differently than the other two. For starters, Thronebreaker takes players in the Witcher universe that is not shown in the mainstream Witcher games. Players take on the role of Meve, the queen of Rivia and Lyria, who must defend her empire against the power-hungry Nilfgardian force.

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales excels in its storytelling, which is closed and beautifully woven with a brilliant strategy card game. This game from CD Projekt Red offers the best of both worlds, a classic Witcher story, and an amazing card-based RPG combat game.

Platforms: iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC

iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC Released: 2018

4. Cyberpunk 2077

If you look at some of the most controversial games out there, you’ll definitely find Cyberpunk 2077 among them. From being plagued by a failed launch owed to the glitches and bugs that almost made the game look like it wasn’t completed by its launch to being a good game, Cyberpunk 2077 sure has come a long way.

Meanwhile, after almost 2 years of being launched, Cyberpunk 2077 seems to have bounced back, with the player base increase in the last months. If you look closely at the game, the storyline is great, with brilliant character progressions, and how can we not mention how good the game looks? In addition, CD Projekt Red seems like they’re not done with Cyberpunk 2077 just yet. With the studio prepared to release a DLC for the game in 2024, who knows, it might just surpass its current reputation.

Platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC

PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC Released: 2020

3. The Witcher (Enhanced Edition)

With good responses from fans and critics alike, The Witcher laid the foundation of games based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s Witcher series of books. The Witcher was released in 2007, only for PC to see success upon launch. The game puts players in the shoes of Geralt of Rivia and gives them choices throughout the game that influences little details throughout the game.

However, if you’re planning to play The Witcher, even the enhanced edition in 2022, you might not like the combat. On the flip side, The Witcher as a game provides a complete package of a good story and RPG elements.

Platforms: PC

PC Released: 2008

2. The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings

Definitely an improvement upon its predecessor, The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings is a great example of an action RPG from CD Projekt Red. This was the first game in the Witcher series to use CD Projekt Red’s in-house REDengine, which provided a stunning-looking game for that time.

As mentioned earlier that the game is an improvement over the first Witcher game; we didn’t just mean on looks. The game improves drastically over its predecessor, giving more choices to players in respect of the RPG elements, and improved combat system, altogether giving players a great RPG.

Platforms: PS3, Xbox One, and PC

PS3, Xbox One, and PC Release Date: 2011

1. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Now for the game that took the Witcher series to the next level. Hands down the best game in the whole Witcher series, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is also one of the best RPG games ever produced, which is complimented by its great storytelling, stunning visuals, and great combat. Not to mention, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is one of the best games in CD Projekt Red’s portfolio.

Once again, players play as Geralt of Rivia, who finds himself in the middle of a power struggle between Nilfgard and Redania, smothering non-human lives on the continent and love triangles. Meanwhile, to top it all off, all the factors combined, including his search for Ciri, take players on an adventurous journey that has 36 possible endings, making the game replayable for most Witcher fans.