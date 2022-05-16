Ecobee Premium Thermostat Leaked: With Air Quality Monitoring

Ecobee is a smart home company that makes thermostats, cameras, and sensors, and it looks like the company is all set to launch two new smart thermostats. Ecobee Enhanced and Ecobee Premium are the leaked thermostats. As per The Verge, leaks of the enhanced model are surfacing on Reddit.

A retail listing from Canadian Tire is leaking the premium model. Ecobee’s existing lineup of thermostats has two products. The 2016’s Ecobee3 Lite and 2019’s Ecobee smart thermostat with voice control. Older models will be overtaken by Ecobee enhanced and premium.

What’s new with Ecobee’s premium and enhanced thermostat?

Image Credit: Ecobee

The Ecobee Premium will succeed the $250 smart thermostat. According to ZatzNotFunny, it still comes with features like a built-in microphone with support for voice assistants like Alexa and Siri. And a brand new feature called air quality monitoring.

The thermostat will come with a built-in indoor air quality sensor. The sensor will presumably turn on the home’s HVAC fans. This happens when indoor air quality falls below certain thresholds. This would result in the air circulating through the HVAC system’s filters for improved air quality.

Reports from the verge talk about a product photo. The photo shows the Ecobee app recommending opening the window to improve ventilation. The thermostat’s user interface has presumably seen a redesign. The Verge says Visual clutter has been reduced by an update.

Details about the Ecobee enhancement are still vague. We’ll have to wait and see what improvements it brings to the table. However, the model seems to replace the $180 Ecobee3 Lite. It appears to have gone through the same redesigned interface as the Premium. There’s less information on functional differences. Rumors of an update have been surfacing since December.

There’s a current model of Ecobee’s flagship smart thermostat. It is listed as out of stock. This indicates the launch of a newer model sooner or later. Do you use an Ecobee thermostat? Or would you consider using it if it comes with all the new bells and whistles? Comment down below.