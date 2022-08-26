Did Netflix Just Seal The Deal For “Laal Singh Chaddha?”

The breakdown of Aamir Khan and Netflix’s deal for Laal Singh Chaddha caught many people off guard. According to Bollywood Hungama, the actor requested Rs. 150 crores from the streaming giant. Aamir also requested that Laal Singh Chaddha be released on Netflix six months after its theatrical debut, as he was thinking about releasing it in China as well.

After the box office disaster, Netflix even reduced its initial offer of Rs. 80–90 crores to Rs. 50 crores. The deal never materialized as Aamir refused to accept that amount and demanded Rs. 125 crores as the whole payment. The source also mentioned earlier that Laal Singh Chaddha was about to be released by Network18-backed Voot, whose Viacom18 Studios contributed to the high-profile narrative.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ to debut on Netflix eight weeks after its release

It seems like Aamir Khan, the directors of Laal Singh Chaddha, and Netflix have renewed their discussions for the film’s OTT release. According to a source reported by Bollywood Hungama, following the previous heated conversations, both the makers and the OTT major agreed to terms after realizing that the arrangement may benefit both of them. Aamir stands to benefit from Netflix’s global reach, while the OTT giant’s faith in the picture has been restored following its overseas box office performance.

In terms of box office earnings, Laal Singh Chaddha earned USD 7.5 million (Rs. 59.89 crores in India until August 22) at the end of the second weekend. It became the top overseas grosser of 2022 in international markets, narrowly defeating Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi [USD 7.47 million] and outpacing Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 [USD 5.88 million].

And there is good news for Aamir Khan fans and those who missed the film in theatres and were waiting for the OTT release of Laal Singh Chaddha. The film will not wait six months for its OTT release. Instead, it will probably now debut on Netflix eight weeks after its release.

A source also told the portal that both parties had reached an agreement on the price. Aamir did not receive the Rs. 125 crores he requested from the streaming service. At the same time, they also even want Rs. 80 crores, as they had previously. The price has been kept secret and is somewhere in the middle. According to reports, the price is approximately reported to be Rs. 90 crores. The agreement will most likely be signed this week, and an announcement will follow shortly.

Fingers crossed, and stay tuned with us. We will update this page once the official announcement gets out.