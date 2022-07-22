‘Copenhagen Cowboy’ Series Set To Arrive On Netflix

Nicolas Winding Refn is one of today’s most innovative directors. Refn creates films that are truly unique to his vision, combining ultraviolence with absurd dialogue. The filmmaker depicts the dark underbelly of crime in a surreal manner. With everything from exaggerated and over-the-top violence to ridiculously long shots, idiosyncratic dialogue, and endings that leave much to the viewer’s interpretation.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

Even Refn’s lowest-scoring films are worth seeing. With each film, he attempts to tell stories in ways that few other filmmakers have done before. Copenhagen Cowboy was rumored to be Refn’s most recent project, which will mark his first production in his native Denmark in 15 years. And while there’s a lot of mystery surrounding his new project, the title isn’t surprising.

Netflix unveils Copenhagen Cowboy

Now Netflix has officially announced that it has taken on board Copenhagen Cowboy, a poetic neon-noir series from Nicolas Winding Refn, the Danish filmmaker of The Pusher trilogy, Drive, and The Neon Demon.

Copenhagen Cowboy will be a six-part miniseries about the young heroine Miu (Angela Bundalovic) who travels through the criminal underworld of Copenhagen. Production on the six-episode drama has already wrapped. Filmed in Denmark, the series will launch globally on Netflix later this year.

Winding Refn said in a statement that:

“With Copenhagen Cowboy, I am returning to my past to shape my future by creating a series, an expansion of my constantly evolving alter-egos, now in the form of my young heroine, Miu.”

The director of the Pusher trilogy, Drive and The Neon Demon also hinted at future collaborations with the platform saying:

“Collaborating with Netflix and bringing this show to life has been an absolutely wonderful experience on all levels. I not only perceive them as my partners with many future adventures to come, but also as my friends. The new term has been born: Netflix Winding Refn.”

The series is set to star Angela Bundalovic, Zlatko Buric and Lola Corfixen. Additional cast includes Andreas Lykke Jørgensen,Li Ii Zhang, Dragana Milutinovic, Jason Hendil-Forssell, Mikael Bertelsen and Mads Brügger among others.