Busy With Job Hunting? Here’s How To Stay Organized

One of the hardest things about looking for a new job isn’t often getting that new role you’re seeking. Sure, that is the end goal, but until you get there, keeping a handle on your progress can be the main thing to stay on top of.

You’ve got to keep track of all the jobs you have applied for, the stage each is at, and then try to recall where on earth you filed your resume and cover letters for each job, too. Is there a better way than going back and forth between emails and your calendar to make sure you haven’t forgotten anything? You bet there is.

Here are a few ideas to help you finesse and streamline your job-hunting admin

Organize yourself

A spreadsheet is a fuss-free way to stay organized. A great free pick is Google’s Sheets. Use it as you would Excel, set it up any way you like with columns for all relevant pieces of information you want to track – employer, application stage, interviews, and so on. As it’s cloud-based, you can access it from anywhere, which makes it very useful.

If you prefer to work visually, you may prefer Trello. Another free resource, it allows you to create expandable lists for each company you’re applying to. Within each list, you can add cards for specific tasks, and you can set deadlines for these too.

You can add attachments, for example the tailored resume and cover letter you should ideally create for each job application. Having everything in one place for each role makes it super-handy when it comes to interview time. Not a fan of Trello? You could try Asana or ClickUp.

Get focused

Let’s be real: we all spend a lot of time aimlessly browsing when we are meant to be concentrating, whether that’s on our phones, laptops or tablets. There are many apps out here that help you to turn off certain sites and social media feeds that distract you, but Freedom is particularly useful because it can block distractions on all of your devices, simultaneously.

It has a lockdown mode, so you can’t edit your blocklists while a session is active. It’s not free, but you can trial it first to see if it suits your workstyle. If you don’t need that level of help, the One Big Thing app is useful, helping you to achieve one task daily. You could do a new job application or some follow-ups, for example.

Ready to apply for a new job now? We have three below that are hiring now – and there are plenty more to discover on the Fossbytes Job Board.

Data Loss Prevention Operations Senior Analyst (Global), TikTok

The Data Loss Prevention Operations Senior Analyst (Global) will support DLP Operations and can be based in Washington DC, Mountain View, LA or NYC. Your primary focus will be monitoring, reviewing, and responding to alerts generated from TikTok’s data protection technology suite.

In addition, you will serve as a point-of-contact for analysts and be responsible for assisting with DLP education and training. You’ll need experience working with enterprise data protection technologies such as DLP, user behavior analytics (UBA), and cloud access security brokers (CASB), excellent communication skills (verbal and written), and the ability to influence without authority. Find out more and apply here.

Cyber Security Analytics Analyst, Deloitte

Cleveland-based, the Cyber Security Analytics Analyst is responsible for securing the operation of the services that fall under the umbrella of cyber infrastructure. You’ll locate and extract data from a variety of sources for use in analysis, models and reporting and will develop, maintain, and manage advanced reporting, analytics dashboards and other BI solutions to drive data insights as well as proactively explore new and innovative visual approaches and techniques for data storytelling.

To apply, you will need a Bachelor’s and/or Undergraduate Diploma in information security, information technology, computer science, engineering, mathematics, or equivalent experience, and more than three years’ of work in related technical security roles. Get more information here.

Senior Software Engineer – Cloud Infrastructure and Development, NVIDIA

NVIDIA seeks a Senior Software Engineer, based in Santa Clara, to help design, build, and scale new distributed system infrastructure powered by kubernetes and other open-source software.

You will design, build, test, deploy, and maintain software infrastructure APIs and services, collaborate effectively with peers and partners through brainstorming, review sessions to produce high-quality design, code, and documentation and review, recommend, and model standard methodologies of distributed systems.

You will need a Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience along with five years’ of experience with software engineering in one or more programming languages, and with data structures/algorithms and three or more years’ experience testing, maintaining and/or launching distributed systems. Discover more about this role.

By Kirstie McDermott, Senior Content Manager, Amply