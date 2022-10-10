Red Notice 2 And 3 Gets An Exciting Update

Red Notice, an action comedy film starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Ritu Arya, premiered on Netflix on November 4, 2022. The plot revolves around FBI Agent John Hartley (Johnson), who reluctantly joins up with a prominent art thief, Nolan Booth (Reynolds), to bring down an even more notorious art thief, Sarah Black/The Bishop (Gadot). However, all three people have hidden agendas, and nothing is as it appears.

Red Notice premiered to moderate to poor reviews. But it didn’t stop it from attracting a large following. The film set a Netflix opening day record, with more viewers than any other film has ever had on its release day. It broke further records, eventually becoming the most-watched film on Netflix within 28 days of its release.

There was speculation about possible sequels before the movie ever aired. Following the success of Red Notice, two sequels have been formally greenlit and will be shot concurrently. The makers of the show are now providing an update on these sequels.

WOW #RedNotice is @Netflix biggest ever opening day for a film. Congrats to this whole team! Can’t wait for Red Notice (Taylor’s Version) pic.twitter.com/tyGFqhKWao — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) November 14, 2021

In an interview with Collider, Red Notice producers Flynn and Garcia provide an upbeat update on the film’s sequels. While it doesn’t appear that production is about to begin, there is still a lot going on behind the scenes. They said:

Well, we have a ‘Red Notice 2’ script and almost [Red Notice] 3. The plan is hopefully if Hiram and I have of our way that we would make those movies back to back. But it’s going to be all about the scripts and how we feel and how Dwayne, Gal, and Ryan feel about them. But that franchise is a blast and obviously Netflix really wants it, and Rawson [Marshall Thurber, director, and screenwriter] is committed.

What will the sequels be about?

The producers of the movie appear to be very hopeful about the sequels. And they have confirmed that development is well underway. With the scripts nearing completion, more information about the sequel’s content may become available soon.

So far, the key cast members – Reynolds, Johnson, and Gadot – are likely to return for both sequels. The trio will collaborate to pull off more heists. And it may be hindered by the fact that they are all wanted fugitives with red notices hanging over their heads.

Red Notice 2 will most likely pick up where the original film left off, with the trio eyeing the Louvre Museum in Paris. It remains to be seen what they are after and whether they can trust each other. While Red Notice 3 will most likely continue to follow the lead trio on their adventures. And the plot will most likely not be revealed until Red Notice 2 establishes its route.

If the work goes smoothly, Red Notice 2 might even be available to watch during the holiday season of 2023