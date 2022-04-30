Best Trending Instagram Captions For 2022

Today, there’s no doubt that internet influencers have grown into a new kind of celebrity. Millions of people follow them on platforms such as Instagram, and many more watch the trending content they create.

For continuous growth, it is important for influencers to interact with their audience every day. And one simple way to do this is by sharing engaging social media posts, said as Instagram, with thought-stirring captions.

While it’s true that pictures and videos are the most captivating, the caption that goes along isn’t something to be taken lightly. Many successful influencers use this space to share introspective thoughts, funny one-liners, or iconic quotes of famous personalities.

For those who want an eye-catching caption but are out of ideas, we have compiled a catalog of cool texts you can try. All these captions are grouped into various themes so that you can pick one easily.

Best Trending Instagram captions

Funny captions for Instagram

Image: Pixabay

After Tuesdays, even the calendar goes WTF.

I need six months of vacation, twice a year.

Have you ever eaten a clock? It’s so time-consuming.

Friday: Our second-favorite F-word.

I’m not lazy, just in energy-saving mode.

You never know what you have until you clean your room.

A cop pulled me over and told me, “Papers,” so I said, “Scissors, I win!” and then drove off.

I am not weird. I’m a limited edition.

I can’t believe I forgot to go to the gym today. That’s 7 years in a row now.

Common sense is like deodorant; the people who need it the most never use it!

Inspirational Quotes for Instagram

Image: Bich Tran / Pexels

“Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.” ― Mahatma Gandhi

“You never fail until you stop trying.” ― Albert Einstein

“It is never too late to be what you might have been.” ― George Elliot

“We must all suffer from one of two pains: the pain of discipline or the pain of regret. The difference is discipline weighs ounces while regret weighs tons.” ― Jim Rohn

“Do what you can, with what you have, where you are.” ― Theodore Roosevelt

“Imperfection is beauty, madness is genius, and it’s better to be absolutely ridiculous than absolutely boring.” ― Marilyn Monroe

“The things you do for yourself are gone when you are gone, but the things you do for others remain as your legacy.” ― Kalu Ndukwe Kalu

“If you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward.” ― Martin Luther King Jr.

“Turn your wounds into wisdom.” ― Oprah Winfrey

“It’s only after you’ve stepped outside your comfort zone that you begin to change, grow, and transform.” ― Roy T. Bennett

Cool movie quotes for Instagram

Image: Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels

“Every path is the right path. Everything could’ve been anything else. And it would have just as much meaning.” ― Nemo Nobody (Mr Nobody)

“Constantly talking isn’t necessarily communicating.” ― Joel Barish (Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind)

“We accept the love we think we deserve.” ― Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being A Wallflower)

“No man can win every battle, but no man should fall without a struggle.” ― Peter Parker (Spider-man: Homecoming)

“It takes a great deal of bravery to stand up to your enemies, but a great deal more to stand up to your friends.” ― Albus Dumbledore

“Keep your friends close, but your enemies closer.” ― Michael Corleone (The Godfather Part II)

“Make your own future. Make your own past. It’s all right now.” ― The Flash (Zack Snyder’s Justice League)

“Love is the one thing that transcends time and space. Maybe we should trust that, even if we cannot understand it.” ― Amelia Brand (Interstellar)

“Life is not the amount of breaths you take. It’s the moments that take your breath away.” ― Alex Hitchens (Hitch)

“Sometimes, it is the people who no one imagines anything of who do the things that no one can imagine.” ― Alan Turing (The Imitation Game)

Foodie captions for Instagram

Image: Lisa Fotios / Pexels

My favorite exercise is a cross between a lunge and a crunch … I call it lunch.

There’s no “we” in fries.

Vodka may not be the answer but it’s worth a shot.

Life happens. Coffee helps.

I’m on a seafood diet. When I see food, I eat it.

When you’re feeling downie, eat a brownie.

Good food = good mood.

I’m just a girl, standing in front of a salad, asking it to be a cupcake.

Friends buy you lunch. Best friends eat your lunch.

I just want someone to look at me the way I look at food.

Workout captions for Instagram

Image: Victor Freitas / Pexels

Keep your squats low and your standards high.

Don’t decrease the goal. Increase the effort!

Describe your workout using three emojis.

Got to hustle for that muscle.

I’ll never break up with the gym. We just seem to workout.

Progress is progress, no matter how small.

I don’t sweat, I sparkle.

You are confined only by the walls you build yourself.

Every workout should end in your kitchen and with a smoothie.

If you have time for social media, then you have time for exercise.

Finally, these are some of the best captions you can use to get that like count ― and hopefully, the follower count ― ticking. Do you have a cool quote or caption you want to share? Make sure to post it in the comments below. I’m sure your fellow Instagrammers would be happy to read it. For any Instagram tips, check out our dedicated guide.