Tata Group To Open 100 Exclusive Apple Stores In India Next Year

Starting in 2023, official Apple outlets will mushroom in India

Image: Pexels / zhang kaiyv

One of India’s largest conglomerates, Tata Group, plans to launch 100 new Apple Stores across India in 2023. These will be exclusive stores situated in malls and at certain posh locations. The first of these stores is scheduled to open in Mumbai in Q1 next year.

As reported by The Times Of India, Apple has formed a partnership with Infiniti Retail, a Tata company, laying the groundwork for the firm’s first-ever official store chain in the country.

The move has been a long time in the making since Apple’s original plans were delayed in the wake of the pandemic. India is set to welcome official brick-and-mortar Apple stores.

Apple store in Philadelphia, U.S. (Image: Pexels / Rayyan Shahid)

According to the report, the Apple stores in India will be more compact in comparison to their overseas counterparts. While other Apple outlets usually occupy an area of 1000 sq. ft., the Indian ones will only take up a space of about 500-600 sq. ft. These places will mostly be limited to selling smaller Apple products, such as iPhones, Apple Watches, iPads, and the like.

Besides these locations, plans for bigger stores are also imminent, where buyers can get their hands on Mac and Macbook products. So, overall, the new stores will cover the entire lineup of Apple devices.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Tata Group has been involved with Apple. Last month, Tata Electronics revealed it had entered talks to purchase the Kerala-based Wistron plant, which assembles iPhones. However, this particular deal is big and would bring a premium shopping experience to Apple fans in India.

