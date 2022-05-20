Samsung Launches Pokemon Edition Galaxy Buds Case

Samsung has launched a Pokemon-themed protective case for Galaxy Buds that mimics the look of a pokéball. Since truly wireless earbuds are delicate accessories, companies try making fancy protective cases for them.

However cool this looks, it’s only Korea-limited for now so you might not be able to get your hands on it. You’d be sacrificing fitting it in the pocket for the cool-looking aesthetic on the charging case.

Where can I get a Pokemon edition galaxy buds case?

According to a report from Gizmodo, this Pokemon Galaxy Buds case is a limited edition, and it’s also exclusive to South Korea where it costs 134,000 won (around $105). You’d have to travel all the way to Korea to get it or you could simply try third-party alternatives.

Samsung’s poké ball does not appear to be charging its earbuds directly, unlike a very comparable wireless earbud charging case announced by Razer in 2020. The idea is that you put the regular charging case for your Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Buds Pro, or Galaxy Buds Live (aka the Galaxy Beans) inside the poké ball.

Samsung also provides pokemon-themed stickers to go with it. There’s absolutely no word on Pokemon-themed Galaxy Buds case worldwide release (officially). Samsung also didn’t launch its pokémon-themed galaxy Galaxy Z Flip3 in the global market. Hence, the chances are quite low.

What do you think about this cool new pokémon case? Would you deploy it mid-battle? Tell us in the comments.