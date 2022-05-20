It’s Official: Xiaomi Mi Band 7 launching on May 24

A few days ago, Xiaomi started teasing the upcoming Redmi Note 11T series that is soon launching in China, but Xiaomi just confirmed it’s not going to be the only device launching at the event.

It has now been officially confirmed that Xiaomi will also be launching the much-awaited successor of the Mi Band 6 on May 24 through the teasers posted on the Chinese social media site Weibo.

Mi Band 7 Specification:

According to this new teaser, the Mi Band 7 will support NFC, but we doubt this will be market-dependent. Other features confirmed through the teaser include some cool-looking faces and usual sensors such as heart rate and blood oxygen sensors.

The overall design is quite familiar to the previous generation Mi band. It will come with a pill-shaped design, and this time the major change would be in the display department, as the Mi band 7 will feature a 1.62 inch AMOLED display as compared to a 1.56 inch one on the Mi Band 6.

Image Credit – Xiaomi

Image Credit – Xiaomi

The larger display will surely help the user in better navigation of apps and should be much easier to read texts in outdoor conditions.

Now, in my opinion, the larger display and NFC support is a much-needed feature that users have been asking for a very long time. Will you get the Mi Band 7? Do let us know in the comments.